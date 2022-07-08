Twitter is testing a new Co-Tweets feature: What it is, how to use it

Twitter has started testing a new feature that will enable users to co-author a tweet or in other words, it will let two users post a tweet as one. The micro-blogging platform today confirmed that it has started experimenting with a new feature called ‘Co-Tweet’ that would enable ‘two authors to share the spotlight, showcase their contributions, and engage with more people’. Also Read - Elon Musk's $44 billion Twitter deal in serious trouble: Report

This Co-Tweet feature is essentially directed at creators and brands who want to collaborate over content and campaigns on the platform and it is similar to Collaborations feature available on Instagram. Also Read - Twitter vs India: Big Tech must follow law of the land, says govt

It is worth noting that, Twitter’s Co-Tweet feature was first spotted by app researcher Alessandro Paluzzi back in April this year. And now, the company has officially confirmed details about this feature. Also Read - Twitter finally complies with MeitY’s last notice: Report

Share a Tweet, share the cred. Now testing CoTweets, a new way to Tweet together. pic.twitter.com/q0gHSCXnhv — Twitter Create (@TwitterCreate) July 7, 2022

What is a co-Tweet?

As Twitter explains it, Co-Tweet is a co-authored Tweet that is posted simultaneously to both authors’ profiles and their followers’ timelines. Twitter users can recognise a Co-Tweet when they see two authors’ profile pictures and usernames in the header. Only two authors can co-tweet or be authors in a co-tweet at a time.

How does a Co-Tweet work?

Twitter’s co-Tweets feature is easy to use. Once two authors have decided the contents of a tweet, one author will have to create the Co-Tweet and initiate an invite to the co-author. When the co-author accepts the Co-Tweet invitation, the CoTweet immediately posts to each author’s profile and both of their followers’ timelines.

It is worth noting that content of Co-Tweets cannot be edited or adjusted after a Co-Tweet invite has been sent. Also, a Twitter user can send a Co-Tweet invite to people who follow them on the micro-blogging platform and who have public accounts.

Who will be able to use Twitter’s Co-Tweets feature?

As far as availability is concerned, Twitter said that its Co-Tweet feature will be available to select accounts in Canada, Korea, and the US. The company also cautioned, “At the end of this experiment, we may turn off this feature and any CoTweets that were created may be removed.” This means that Twitter’s plans of introducing this feature to its wider userbase remains uncertain for now. At the end, it could be one of those features that may never make it to the platform at all.