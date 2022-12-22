As promised by Twitter Boss Elon Musk, the “view counts for tweets” feature would be coming for all tweets, just like the view count shown for all videos has now started to show up for some Twitter users. Some Twitter users have reported getting the feature, but it doesn’t seem to be available to everyone yet, reports The Verge. Also Read - Elon Musk says he will resign as Twitter CEO after finding a replacement

Twitter rolls out ‘view counts for tweets’ feature

On December 9, Musk tweeted about an update for the feature to arrive soon. Also Read - Twitter CEO Elon Musk asks in a poll if should step down as 'head of Twitter'

“Tweets will show view count in a few weeks, just like videos do. Twitter is much more alive than people think,” he tweeted. Also Read - Twitter bans links, username mentions relating to Facebook, Instagram and other rivals

Twitter will start showing view count for all tweets, just as view count is shown for all videos. The system is far more alive than it would seem. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 1, 2022

Meanwhile, Twitter also rolled out a new feature that will let users search for listed company stocks and cryptocurrency prices.

In order to do this, users will have to type in the dollar symbol followed by the relevant ticker symbol, e.g. “$GOOG” or “$ETH” without the quotes, in the search bar on Twitter, according to TechCrunch.

This works without the $ symbol in some cases, but it’s less consistent and doesn’t always return the requested stock or cryptocurrency prices.

However, when it is operational, users will see a static image displaying stock price and a chart with no X or Y axis information, said the report.

For the unversed, Twitter CEO Elon Musk talked about stepping down from his role on the platform. “I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will just run the software & server teams,” Musk wrote on Twitter. He even set up a poll on Twitter asking for people’s opinion on if he should resign as Twitter CEO.

–With inputs from IANS