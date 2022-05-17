comscore Uber launches robot-assisted food delivery service in these cities
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Uber Launches Robot Assisted Food Delivery Service In Two Us Cities
News

Uber launches robot-assisted food delivery service in two US cities

Apps

According to Uber, the sidewalk robots are provided by Serve Robotics, a spin-off of delivery company Postmates, which Uber acquired in 2020.

uber eats

Uber launches robot-assisted food delivery service in two US cities

Uber Technologies has launched pilot food delivery services with autonomous vehicles in two California cities, as well as adding electric vehicle charging stations into its global driver app. Also Read - After Mumbai, Uber hikes cab fares in Delhi NCR

According to Reuters, Uber announced one food delivery service using autonomous cars, and a separate pilot using sidewalk robots. Both services are available to Uber Eats users in Santa Monica and West Hollywood in California, and consumers will have the ability to opt out of the programs. Also Read - Uber will accept cryptocurrency as payment option in future, confirms CEO

The autonomous car pilot is in collaboration with Motional, the self-driving joint venture of Hyundai Motor Co (005380.KS) and Aptiv PLC (APTV.N), and was initially announced in December. read more It launched on Monday, Uber and Motional said. Also Read - Delhi govt makes electric vehicles mandatory for Zomato, Ola, Uber, Swiggy

According to the firm, the sidewalk robots are provided by Serve Robotics, a spin-off of delivery company Postmates, which Uber acquired in 2020.

The vehicles in both services are actively monitored by human operators, Uber said, adding that “it will be some time before this technology is operated at scale.”

Meanwhile, online food delivery platform Swiggy is all set to begin using drones to deliver groceries as part of its Instamart function soon. The firm has entered into a partnership with Garuda Aerospace to begin trial runs using drones to deliver groceries in Delhi-NCR (National Capital Region) and Bengaluru, Karnataka. The pilot project will assess the viability of using drones in Swiggy’s grocery delivery service Instamart.

The drones of startup Garuda Aerospace will be used in delivering grocery packages in Bengaluru for food and grocery player Bundl Technologies Pvt Ltd known by its brand Swiggy. It will be used to replenish inventory between seller-run dark stores and a “common customer point.”

Swiggy, in a blog post, said that a delivery partner will then pick up orders from the “common point” and deliver them to the customer.

Garuda Aerospace, in a statement, said that the development came in response to the request of the Swiggy Proposal (RFP) that had floated a few weeks ago. “The food delivery platform says that they receive 345 registration in total, and select four.”

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: May 17, 2022 8:42 PM IST
  • Updated Date: May 17, 2022 8:47 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Uber launches robot-assisted food delivery service in these cities
Apps
Uber launches robot-assisted food delivery service in these cities
Infinix Note 12 VIP with 120W charging unveiled, Note 12 (G96) tags along

Mobiles

Infinix Note 12 VIP with 120W charging unveiled, Note 12 (G96) tags along

Asus unveils ROG Flow X16, ROG STRIX SCAR 17 SE gaming laptops

Laptops

Asus unveils ROG Flow X16, ROG STRIX SCAR 17 SE gaming laptops

How to Save a Webpage to PDF on iPhone and Android

How To

How to Save a Webpage to PDF on iPhone and Android

Apple starts testing Electronic Paper Display for future foldable devices

Mobiles

Apple starts testing Electronic Paper Display for future foldable devices

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Apple brings Live Captions, Door Detection to iPhones, iPads

Uber launches robot-assisted food delivery service in these cities

Infinix Note 12 VIP with 120W charging unveiled, Note 12 (G96) tags along

Asus unveils ROG Flow X16, ROG STRIX SCAR 17 SE gaming laptops

Apple starts testing Electronic Paper Display for future foldable devices

What to expect from iPhone 14 series speculated features and specs

Story of the world s cheapest car: Ratan Tata reveals the idea behind Tata Nano

Top 5 Crypto Currency Apps in India

Try these Battery Saving Tips That Really Work On iPhone

Steps to Remove WhatsApp account from Multiple Devices

Related Topics

हिंदी समाचार

बिना डेबिट कार्ड Google Pay के जरिए ATM मशीन से निकाल सकते हैं पैसे, जानें तरीका

Asus ने लॉन्च किए दो नए ROG Gaming Laptop, एक है पावर-हाउस तो दूसरा है थिन-लाइट

Crypto Market Today (17 May 2022): मार्केट में आया ठहराव, लेकिन Terra कॉइन्स में गिरावट जारी

OnePlus Ace Racing Edition हुआ लॉन्च, मिलेंगे ये जबरदस्त फीचर्स

Apple के फोल्डेबल डिवाइस में हो सकती है E ink स्क्रीन, सेकंड डिस्प्ले का करेगी काम

Latest Videos

iPhone 14 Series, Speculated Features and Specifications to expect from iPhone 14 series

News

iPhone 14 Series, Speculated Features and Specifications to expect from iPhone 14 series
Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 200 2022 – First Drive Review

Reviews

Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 200 2022 – First Drive Review
Sennheiser SPORT TWS Review: All you need to know about it

Reviews

Sennheiser SPORT TWS Review: All you need to know about it
Moto edge 30 launched in India at ₹27,999, Check out its unboxing and first look of the smartphone

Hands On

Moto edge 30 launched in India at ₹27,999, Check out its unboxing and first look of the smartphone

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999