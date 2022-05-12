comscore Uber announces new round of recruitment for its India tech centers
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Uber To Hire 500 Techies In India By The End Of This Year Here Are The Details
News

Uber to hire 500 techies in India by the end of this year: Here are the details

Apps

Earlier this week, Uber inaugurated a new floor at its Bengaluru tech center. Dr. C. N. Ashwath Narayan, Minister of IT, Karnataka officially unveiled the new space in India’s tech capital.

Uber

Uber announces new round of recruitment for its India tech centers (Image: Pixabay)

Uber Technologies has announced a fresh round of recruitment for its India tech centers, with a plan to hire 500 more tech employees by December. The app-based mobility and delivery company has a 1,000-member tech team across its centers in Hyderabad and Bengaluru. Also Read - Uber launches 'Uber Connect' package delivery service to rival Dunzo and Swiggy Genie

Uber hired 250 engineers to its India teams in 2021. The company has been expanding teams at all its tech centers across the globe, including the US, Canada, Amsterdam, and at its twin centers in India. Also Read - Forgetful Indians leave live fish, footwear, sarees in taxis: Uber

“India is a key market for Uber and we continue investing in the twin tech centers here. The teams play a crucial role in driving world-class innovations by launching products and services globally. We are committed to making mobility available at everyone’s fingertips, and the strength of our technology sets us apart in this regard,” Uber Vice President and Head of Mobility Engineering, Praveen Neppalli Naga said in a statement. Also Read - Uber launches its own gift cards in India, can be used for rides and Uber Eats

Earlier this week, Uber inaugurated a new floor at its Bengaluru tech center. Dr. C. N. Ashwath Narayan, Minister of IT, Karnataka officially unveiled the new space in India’s tech capital.

Uber is looking for the best-in-class engineers, data scientists, and program managers to join its global engineering and product teams, with the aim of ‘Building locally, and scaling globally’. We are excited about the possibilities that a rapidly evolving mobility space presents, and will continue to lead innovations for our customers across the world,” said Manikandan Thangarathnam, Senior Director – Engineering, Uber noted.

The Hyderabad and Bengaluru centres handle critical functions for Uber such as rider engineering, Eats engineering, Infra tech, data, Maps, Uber for Business, fintech, customer obsession, and growth and marketing, among others.

In another news, Uber users will be able to pay for their rides using cryptocurrencies at some point in future, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi recently confirmed. In an interview with Bloomberg Television, Khosrowshahi said that the cab hailing service will accept cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Dogecoin as a payment option “at some point in the future.”

However, this isn’t expected to happen anytime soon. The Uber CEO cited several reasons as to why the cryptocurrency-based payments option isn’t expected to arrive on Uber soon. The list includes high transaction fees, cost of exchanges and the environmental impact of digital mining on the energy grids among others.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: May 12, 2022 1:59 PM IST
  • Updated Date: May 12, 2022 2:01 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 leaked: All details here
Mobiles
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 leaked: All details here
Google Wallet introduced: Here s how it may replace your real wallet

Apps

Google Wallet introduced: Here s how it may replace your real wallet

Ola electric scooter injures 65-YO man: Check details

automobile

Ola electric scooter injures 65-YO man: Check details

Google announces Android 13: New features, compatible devices and so on

Mobiles

Google announces Android 13: New features, compatible devices and so on

Uber announces new round of recruitment for its India tech centers

Apps

Uber announces new round of recruitment for its India tech centers

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 leaked: All details here

Google Wallet introduced: Here s how it may replace your real wallet

Ola electric scooter injures 65-YO man: Check details

Uber announces new round of recruitment for its India tech centers

Motorola launches world s slimmest 5G phone in India

Top 5 Crypto Currency Apps in India

Try these Battery Saving Tips That Really Work On iPhone

Steps to Remove WhatsApp account from Multiple Devices

These Mobile Apps are Draining your Smartphone's Battery the Most

Upcoming Smartphones in May 2022

Related Topics

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire MAX में Bronze Horse Loot Box पाने का शानदार मौका, इस तरह करें क्लेम

Google Translate में जुड़ी 24 नई भाषाएं, इसमें भोजपुरी और असमी भी हैं शामिल

Free Fire MAX OB34 Update का एडवांस सर्वर आज होगा लाइव, ऐसे कराएं रजिस्ट्रेशन और पाएं एक्टिवेशन कोड

भारत में पहली बार दिखी Toyota Fortuner GR Sport की झलक, जल्द हो सकती है लॉन्च

iQOO Neo 6 जल्द होगा भारत में लॉन्च, मिलेगी 80W फास्ट चार्जिंग स्पीड

Latest Videos

BGR Talks: Pallavi Singh, Senior Vice President, SPPL

BGR Talks

BGR Talks: Pallavi Singh, Senior Vice President, SPPL
Google I/O Event 2022: Google Pixel 6a Finally Announced, Priced at $449, Watch video to know more

News

Google I/O Event 2022: Google Pixel 6a Finally Announced, Priced at $449, Watch video to know more
Google I/O Event 2022: Google Search, Google Translate and Maps gets New Feature, Watch Video

News

Google I/O Event 2022: Google Search, Google Translate and Maps gets New Feature, Watch Video
Interested in Trading ? Check out the Top 5 Crypto Currency Apps In India that you can invest in and start Trading, Watch video

Features

Interested in Trading ? Check out the Top 5 Crypto Currency Apps In India that you can invest in and start Trading, Watch video

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999