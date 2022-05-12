Uber announces new round of recruitment for its India tech centers

Uber Technologies has announced a fresh round of recruitment for its India tech centers, with a plan to hire 500 more tech employees by December. The app-based mobility and delivery company has a 1,000-member tech team across its centers in Hyderabad and Bengaluru. Also Read - Uber launches 'Uber Connect' package delivery service to rival Dunzo and Swiggy Genie

Uber hired 250 engineers to its India teams in 2021. The company has been expanding teams at all its tech centers across the globe, including the US, Canada, Amsterdam, and at its twin centers in India.

"India is a key market for Uber and we continue investing in the twin tech centers here. The teams play a crucial role in driving world-class innovations by launching products and services globally. We are committed to making mobility available at everyone's fingertips, and the strength of our technology sets us apart in this regard," Uber Vice President and Head of Mobility Engineering, Praveen Neppalli Naga said in a statement.

Earlier this week, Uber inaugurated a new floor at its Bengaluru tech center. Dr. C. N. Ashwath Narayan, Minister of IT, Karnataka officially unveiled the new space in India’s tech capital.

“Uber is looking for the best-in-class engineers, data scientists, and program managers to join its global engineering and product teams, with the aim of ‘Building locally, and scaling globally’. We are excited about the possibilities that a rapidly evolving mobility space presents, and will continue to lead innovations for our customers across the world,” said Manikandan Thangarathnam, Senior Director – Engineering, Uber noted.

The Hyderabad and Bengaluru centres handle critical functions for Uber such as rider engineering, Eats engineering, Infra tech, data, Maps, Uber for Business, fintech, customer obsession, and growth and marketing, among others.

In another news, Uber users will be able to pay for their rides using cryptocurrencies at some point in future, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi recently confirmed. In an interview with Bloomberg Television, Khosrowshahi said that the cab hailing service will accept cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Dogecoin as a payment option “at some point in the future.”

However, this isn’t expected to happen anytime soon. The Uber CEO cited several reasons as to why the cryptocurrency-based payments option isn’t expected to arrive on Uber soon. The list includes high transaction fees, cost of exchanges and the environmental impact of digital mining on the energy grids among others.