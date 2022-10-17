Uber's food app will now deliver weed to your home in Canada

The legalisation of marijuana and other narcotics substances is still a debate across the world, even though many countries have allowed it. Canada is one of the countries that have legalised the use of cannabis for both medicinal and recreational purposes. But if you find procuring cannabis difficult in Canada, Uber will now deliver it to your doorstep. Uber’s food delivery app, Uber Eats will now offer deliveries of cannabis in Toronto. Also Read - In space but hungry? Uber Eats just delivered food to astronauts in space

To manage the procurement of cannabis, Uber Eats has teamed up with the cannabis marketplace called Leafly in Canada. The company claims its cannabis delivery service is a world first for “a major third-party delivery platform.” Since November last year, people in Ontario have been able to order weed through the Uber Eats app, but they had to get out of their houses and visit a store to pick it up. Also Read - Swiggy raises $113 million in funding from existing investors

People aged 19 years or above will be able to order weed from the Uber Eats app just like they would order food from a restaurant. The upfront price of weed will be shown in the app, but Uber Eats will warn you of the legal age before you place the order. Uber Eats will assign cannabis retailers’ staff to deliver your order instead of independent drivers, according to Axios. The delivery person will also verify the customer’s age and sobriety. Also Read - Zomato acquires Uber Eats for close to Rs 2,500 crore: Report

“We are partnering with industry leaders like Leafly to help retailers offer safe, convenient options for people in Toronto to purchase legal cannabis for delivery to their homes, which will help combat the illegal market and help reduce impaired driving,” said Lola Kassim, general manager at Uber Eats.

While Uber Eats has made home delivery weed in the city of Toronto, the residents have other options. For instance, retailers on Leafly’s platform already deliver cannabis to your doorstep within 45 minutes. However, Uber Eats may deliver weed faster than Leafly’s service to certain locations.