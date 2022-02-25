As tensions escalate dramatically between Ukraine and Russia, Meta-owned Facebook and Twitter security teams have come into action. While Facebook has enabled the “lock profiles” tool for users in Ukraine, Twitter has posted tips on how users can secure their accounts from hacking and “control their account and digital information” on the platform. Also Read - Here's how you can de-link your Facebook profile from Instagram

According to a tweet by Nathaniel Gleicher, Head of security policy, Facebook, the company has set up a "Special Operations Center" that comprises experts (including native speakers) to respond in real-time and "closely monitor the situation" and act as soon as possible.

As for the "lock profile" tool, Gleicher explains that it is "a one-click tool for people in Ukraine to lock down their account by quickly applying existing privacy settings and new features. When their profile is locked, people who aren't their friends can't download or share their profile photo or see posts on their timeline."

2/ Last night, we also took steps to help people in region protect themselves online. We’ve launched a new feature in Ukraine that allows people to lock their profile to provide an extra layer of privacy and security. — Nathaniel Gleicher (@ngleicher) February 24, 2022

Twitter, on the other hand, has highlighted major features including how to set a strong password, two-factor authentication and how to deactivate your account. Additionally, it also educates users on how they can find out if their tweets are protected (only visible to followers) or public so that they can adjust their settings accordingly. If you think, your Twitter account is hacked, Twitter has given out tips on what they should do next. Users are also advised to be cautious about tweeting with locations, as it shows up on the platform.

Learn more about what makes a strong password, how to require an email and phone number for password reset requests, and find out if your account has been compromised: https://t.co/fCmOiYXdPs — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) February 24, 2022

These safety tips are posted in English, Russian and Ukrainian to help users.