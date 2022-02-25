comscore Ukraine wages social media war, asks Twitter to kick Russia off the platform
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Ukraine wages social media war against Russia
News

Ukraine wages social media war against Russia

Apps

Ukraine has also been tweeting about the ongoing conflict with Russia wherein it has been asking people to share verified information with the country.

Twitter

Ukraine has a request for Twitter: delete Russia. The country, which is in the middle of a war with Russia, has appealed Twitter to remove Russia from its platform. “Hey people, let’s demand @Twitter to remove @Russia from here…no place for an aggressor like Russia on Western social media platforms,” the country via its official Twitter account adding that the country shouldn’t be allowed to promote their propaganda. Also Read - Ukraine-Russia conflict: Facebook, Twitter come forward to help people in Ukraine

Additionally, the country has also been tweeting about the ongoing conflict with Russia wherein it has been asking people to share verified information with the country. “Russia has started the new wave of aggression against Ukraine…Wherever you are and whatever you do, you can help Ukraine now. You can help Ukraine against Russian aggression,” Ukraine wrote in another tweet. The country has also been sharing similar messages from its official Twitter handle. Also Read - Ukraine crisis: Twitter mistakenly pulled accounts of monitoring Russian troops

Russia, on the other hand, has made no mention of its ongoing conflict with Ukraine on its social media handles at all. The country has been sharing information about the Russian holidays from its official Twitter handle – something it does regularly.

Notably, while Ukraine has asked Twitter to remove Russia from its platform, the country hasn’t shared anything via its official handles that would warrant the micro-blogging platform to remove or even temporarily suspend its official handle.
Separately, Twitter has shared tips and tricks that its users can use to safeguard their information on the platform, especially while tweeting from a high-risk or a conflict zone, in this case Ukraine. “When using Twitter in conflict zones or other high-risk areas, it’s important to be aware of how to control your account and digital information,” Twitter wrote in a post.

That said, Twitter is not the only platform that has shared tips with its users to keep their information safe. Facebook’s Head of Security Policy, Nathaniel Gleicher in a series of tweets has said that the company has set up a Special Operations Center that comprises experts to respond to the crisis in real-time.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: February 25, 2022 6:27 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Ukraine wages social media war against Russia
Apps
Ukraine wages social media war against Russia
WhatsApp is building a new feature to search contacts: How it will work

Apps

WhatsApp is building a new feature to search contacts: How it will work

Russia-Ukraine conflict: Apple, Facebook, Uber and more respond to the situation

Features

Russia-Ukraine conflict: Apple, Facebook, Uber and more respond to the situation

Ola Electric looking to set up 50GWh battery plant in India: Report

Electric Vehicle

Ola Electric looking to set up 50GWh battery plant in India: Report

Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ to debut in India on March 9

Mobiles

Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ to debut in India on March 9

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Ukraine wages social media war against Russia

WhatsApp is building a new feature to search contacts: How it will work

Ola Electric looking to set up 50GWh battery plant in India: Report

Amazon Fab Phones Fest: up to 40 percent off on OnePlus Nord 2, iPhone 12, iQOO 9, and more

Acer Swift 5, Swift 3 laptops launched with 12th Gen Intel chips: Check details

Russia-Ukraine conflict: Apple, Facebook, Uber and more respond to the situation

How to Hide Apps and Folders on Android Smartphone

Exclusive: Okinawa Okhi 90 electric scooter to get around 200 km range

Going back to work? Here are some Google Maps hacks for you

5 Android Features Available on Every Smartphone That You Need to Start Using

Related Topics

Related Stories

Ukraine wages social media war against Russia

Apps

Ukraine wages social media war against Russia
Facebook, Twitter highlight safety tips for people in Ukraine

Apps

Facebook, Twitter highlight safety tips for people in Ukraine
Ukraine crisis: Twitter mistakenly pulled accounts of monitoring Russian troops

News

Ukraine crisis: Twitter mistakenly pulled accounts of monitoring Russian troops
How to download a Twitter video on your phone or laptop

How To

How to download a Twitter video on your phone or laptop
Twitter might soon let you untag yourself from unwanted conversations

Apps

Twitter might soon let you untag yourself from unwanted conversations

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire MAX में गोल्ड से मिलने वाले 5 धमाकेदार कैरेक्टर, रैंक बढ़ाने में करते हैं मदद

Oppo Pad हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और सभी स्पेसिफिकेशन

सैमसंग ने सस्ते में लॉन्च किया 5000mAh बैटरी और 48MP कैमरे वाला फोन

BoAt Watch Blaze भारत में लॉन्च, SpO2 सपोर्ट के साथ मिल रहे ये शानदार स्पेसिफिकेशन

सावधान! आपके सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट्स को कंट्रोल कर सकता है यह खतरनाक मेलवेयर

Latest Videos

Infinix Zero 5G: Best buy at Rs 19,999? | 10 Talking Points

Reviews

Infinix Zero 5G: Best buy at Rs 19,999? | 10 Talking Points
How to Hide Apps and Folders on Your Android Smartphone

Features

How to Hide Apps and Folders on Your Android Smartphone
WhatsApp New Feature | Users can Now choose audience for their status updates | BGR India

News

WhatsApp New Feature | Users can Now choose audience for their status updates | BGR India
iQOO 9 Pro Smartphone Launched | UNBOXING | #MONSTERINSIDE

Hands On

iQOO 9 Pro Smartphone Launched | UNBOXING | #MONSTERINSIDE

News

Ukraine wages social media war against Russia
Apps
Ukraine wages social media war against Russia
WhatsApp is building a new feature to search contacts: How it will work

Apps

WhatsApp is building a new feature to search contacts: How it will work
Ola Electric looking to set up 50GWh battery plant in India: Report

Electric Vehicle

Ola Electric looking to set up 50GWh battery plant in India: Report
Amazon Fab Phones Fest: up to 40 percent off on OnePlus Nord 2, iPhone 12, iQOO 9, and more

Deals

Amazon Fab Phones Fest: up to 40 percent off on OnePlus Nord 2, iPhone 12, iQOO 9, and more
Acer Swift 5, Swift 3 laptops launched with 12th Gen Intel chips: Check details

Laptops

Acer Swift 5, Swift 3 laptops launched with 12th Gen Intel chips: Check details

new arrivals in india

Y33T
Y33T

18,990

V25 5G
V25 5G

27,990

Y10
Y10

12,490

Galaxy S21 FE 256GB
Galaxy S21 FE 256GB

58,999

Galaxy M53 5G
Galaxy M53 5G

24,999

Mi 11i 8GB RAM
Mi 11i 8GB RAM

26,999

11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM
11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM

28,999

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

16,990

Best Sellers