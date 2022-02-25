Ukraine has a request for Twitter: delete Russia. The country, which is in the middle of a war with Russia, has appealed Twitter to remove Russia from its platform. “Hey people, let’s demand @Twitter to remove @Russia from here…no place for an aggressor like Russia on Western social media platforms,” the country via its official Twitter account adding that the country shouldn’t be allowed to promote their propaganda. Also Read - Ukraine-Russia conflict: Facebook, Twitter come forward to help people in Ukraine

Additionally, the country has also been tweeting about the ongoing conflict with Russia wherein it has been asking people to share verified information with the country. "Russia has started the new wave of aggression against Ukraine…Wherever you are and whatever you do, you can help Ukraine now. You can help Ukraine against Russian aggression," Ukraine wrote in another tweet. The country has also been sharing similar messages from its official Twitter handle.

hey people, let's demand @Twitter to remove @Russia from here no place for an aggressor like Russia on Western social media platforms they should not be allowed to use these platforms to promote their image while brutally killing the Ukrainian people @TwitterSupport — Ukraine / Україна (@Ukraine) February 24, 2022

Russia, on the other hand, has made no mention of its ongoing conflict with Ukraine on its social media handles at all. The country has been sharing information about the Russian holidays from its official Twitter handle – something it does regularly.

#OTD in 2014, we said farewell to the unforgettable sports holiday – XXII #Olympic Winter Games in #Sochi! 🏟 The then record 98 events were held around 2 clusters – on the #BlackSea coast & in the mountain resort of #KrasnayaPolyana. Thank you, hospitable Sochi! We miss you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/2KVEJ8hz4q — Russia 🇷🇺 (@Russia) February 23, 2022

Notably, while Ukraine has asked Twitter to remove Russia from its platform, the country hasn’t shared anything via its official handles that would warrant the micro-blogging platform to remove or even temporarily suspend its official handle.

Separately, Twitter has shared tips and tricks that its users can use to safeguard their information on the platform, especially while tweeting from a high-risk or a conflict zone, in this case Ukraine. “When using Twitter in conflict zones or other high-risk areas, it’s important to be aware of how to control your account and digital information,” Twitter wrote in a post.

That said, Twitter is not the only platform that has shared tips with its users to keep their information safe. Facebook’s Head of Security Policy, Nathaniel Gleicher in a series of tweets has said that the company has set up a Special Operations Center that comprises experts to respond to the crisis in real-time.