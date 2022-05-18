Uninstall these Android apps now, Facestealer Spyware detected

Another day, another phishing attack. This time around, it’s with Android apps that you may have downloaded and could be using. However, they aren’t only stealing your personal data, rather a report reveals that some apps take your Facebook password and keep crypto data too. Also Read - Don't want to pay for Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar subscription? Try these free websites to watch movies

Trend Micro, a cyber security company, has listed over 200 apps on Playstore that are carrying ” Facestealer,” a type of spyware on Android. In addition to this, the same company has caught more than 40 fake cryptocurrency miner apps that were trying to steal crypto money and take away sensitive information without user permission. Some of such apps found had over 100,000 installs. Also Read - Top 5 online educational websites for free certification courses

Here’s a list of some of the seven apps that were caught by the company. If you are using any of the apps below, delete them right away. Also Read - Top apps that help you take an instant personal loan

1. Daily Fitness OL – As the name suggests, it’s a fitness app that comes in the Utilities & Tools category.

2. Panorama Camera – An app for taking panorama images through your phone’s camera.

3. Business Meta Manager – An app for managing Facebook business profiles.

4. Swam Photo – A photo editor app for Android, where it allows users to remove background and create photo collages.

5. Enjoy Photo Editor – Again, a photo editor app.

6. Cryptomining Farm Your own Coin – A cryptocurrency app.

7. Photo Gaming Puzzle – A game app.

Now that you know the name of these apps, be aware and do not let anyone install them. While it’s unfortunate that a handful amount of users’ data has been compromised, it’s good for you to know that the moment Google was aware of this, it removed the apps from PlayStore. So you won’t likely find these apps on PlayStore for downloading now, but you could still run into a third-party APK downloading site.

Most of the apps that are infected with Facestealer spyware are negatively rated, however, the ones we mentioned in the list above are unfortunate exceptions. The Photo Gaming Puzzle and Swarm Photo apps had a rating of 4.1 stars. The Enjoy Photo Editor had over 100,000 installs before Google kicked it out of PlayStore.