comscore Union Budget 2022-23 available on Android, iOS mobile app: How to download
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Union Budget 2022 available on Android and iOS mobile app: Check how to download
News

Union Budget 2022 available on Android and iOS mobile app: Check how to download

Apps

This is the first time the Union Budget will be delivered in a paperless form.

Budget App

New Budget application

The Finance Ministry is taking a step in the greener direction by going paperless with the Union Budget 2022-23. The ministry has introduced a new application to present the budget almost instantly. The Union Budget 2022-23 will be presented by the Union Finance & Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1. The new app is already available for download on Android’s Google Play Store and Apple’s iOS App Store. Also Read - Best racing games on Android in 2022: Stylised arcade to fast pace racing sims

Where to find the new App?

This is the first time the Union Budget will be delivered in a paperless form. The new “Union Budget Mobile App” has been launched for hassle-free access of Budget documents by Members of Parliament (MPs) and the general public. The Union Budget 2022-23 will be available on the mobile app after the process of Budget presentation has been completed on February 1, in the Parliament. Also Read - Here's how to share exact location using Plus Codes in Google Maps

The mobile app is bilingual (English & Hindi) and is available on both Android and iOS. As many malicious actors will try to clone and mask themselves as this new app, users should make sure that the publisher of the app should be National Informatics Centre. Also Read - Indian govt plans to introduce iOS, Android-rival operating system: Check details

According to a statement by the finance ministry, the app can also be downloaded from the Union Budget Web Portal (www.indiabudget.gov.in). The budget documents will also be available for download by the general public on Union Budget Web Portal (www.indiabudget.gov.in).

What can you find in the Union Budget Mobile App

The mobile App allows access to 14 Union Budget documents, including the Budget Speech, Annual Financial Statement (commonly known as Budget), Demand for Grants (DG), Finance Bill etc. as prescribed by the Constitution. The mobile app is bilingual (English & Hindi) and is available on both Android and iOS.

The new application allows access to 14 Union Budget documents, including the Budget Speech, Annual Financial Statement (commonly known as Budget), Demand for Grants (DG), Finance Bill etc. as prescribed by the Constitution. All the documents can be accessed in a PDF format.

The finance ministry also made a change in another budget tradition. The “Halwa ceremony” that is conducted every year before the budget will now be switched to just sweets. This ceremony is conducted to mark the final stage of the Union Budget-making process. The core staff go undergo “lock-in” at their workplaces after the budget is prepared.

The ministry explains that to maintain the secrecy of Budget, there is a “lock-in” of the officials involved in making the Budget. The Budget Press, situated inside North Block, houses all officials in the period leading up to the presentation of the Union Budget. These officers and staff will come in contact with their near and dear ones only after the Budget is presented by the Union Finance Minister in the Parliament on February 1.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: January 28, 2022 8:56 AM IST
  • Updated Date: January 28, 2022 9:00 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Union Budget Mobile App goes live: How to download
Apps
Union Budget Mobile App goes live: How to download
TVS acquires Switzerland s largest e-bike player

Electric Vehicle

TVS acquires Switzerland s largest e-bike player

Indian govt files request for data of over 2000 Twitter accounts

News

Indian govt files request for data of over 2000 Twitter accounts

Nissan announces new mini electric vehicle to replace popular petrol-fueled car

Electric Vehicle

Nissan announces new mini electric vehicle to replace popular petrol-fueled car

Apple could finally be working on a game console, after 24 years of discontinuing its original console

Gaming

Apple could finally be working on a game console, after 24 years of discontinuing its original console

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Union Budget Mobile App goes live: How to download

TVS acquires Switzerland s largest e-bike player

Indian govt files request for data of over 2000 Twitter accounts

Valve Steam Deck finally releasing on February 25: Here's how to get one

Nissan announces new mini electric vehicle to replace popular petrol-fueled car

Why phones with removable batteries are never coming back

Redmi Note 11 vs Redmi Note 10T: What s new?

Micromax IN Note 2 alternatives that you might want to consider buying

What is a supercomputer and where is it used?

Have an old CD or DVD lying around? Try this DIY hologram projector

Related Topics

Related Stories

Union Budget Mobile App goes live: How to download

Apps

Union Budget Mobile App goes live: How to download
Here's how to share exact location using Plus Codes in Google Maps

How To

Here's how to share exact location using Plus Codes in Google Maps
How would you like an Indian rival to Android and iOS?

News

How would you like an Indian rival to Android and iOS?
Contactless payments feature coming to iPhones soon

News

Contactless payments feature coming to iPhones soon
Xiaomi announces MIUI 13 roadmap

News

Xiaomi announces MIUI 13 roadmap

हिंदी समाचार

Garena Free Fire की 5 लोकप्रिय और मजेदार पेट स्किन, गेम जीतने में करेंगी मदद

Battlegrounds Mobile India से हटा दिए गए ये दो इवेंट, जानें बचे हुए टोकन को कब तक कर सकते हैं एक्सचेंज

Tata Sky बना Tata Play, DTH के साथ मिलेगा Netflix का एक्सेस

PUBG: Battlegrounds का Epic Fails Event, बस शेयर करें गेम के मजेदार पल और पाएं रिवॉर्ड

WhatsApp में जल्द आएंगे ये 3 बड़े फीचर्स, हैकर्स से बचने और चैट ट्रांसफर करने में मिलेगी मदद

Latest Videos

Lenovo Legion Y90 to be Launched as world's first phone with 22GB RAM

News

Lenovo Legion Y90 to be Launched as world's first phone with 22GB RAM
Sony launched Wireless Neckband Speakers and Wireless Transmitter for enhanced work from home setup

News

Sony launched Wireless Neckband Speakers and Wireless Transmitter for enhanced work from home setup
Micromax In Note 2 set to launch on 25th Jan 2022, Know its Features

News

Micromax In Note 2 set to launch on 25th Jan 2022, Know its Features
Apple budget iPhone SE+ 5G to launch in late April | New iPad Air model may arrive too

News

Apple budget iPhone SE+ 5G to launch in late April | New iPad Air model may arrive too

News

Union Budget Mobile App goes live: How to download
Apps
Union Budget Mobile App goes live: How to download
TVS acquires Switzerland s largest e-bike player

Electric Vehicle

TVS acquires Switzerland s largest e-bike player
Indian govt files request for data of over 2000 Twitter accounts

News

Indian govt files request for data of over 2000 Twitter accounts
Valve Steam Deck finally releasing on February 25: Here's how to get one

Gaming

Valve Steam Deck finally releasing on February 25: Here's how to get one
Nissan announces new mini electric vehicle to replace popular petrol-fueled car

Electric Vehicle

Nissan announces new mini electric vehicle to replace popular petrol-fueled car

new arrivals in india

Micromax In Note 2
Micromax In Note 2

13,490

Tecno Pova Neo
Tecno Pova Neo

12,999

Realme 9i
Realme 9i

13,999

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G
Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G

26,999

Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G
Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G

39,999

Vivo Y33T
Vivo Y33T

18,990

Vivo V23
Vivo V23

29,990

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Best Sellers