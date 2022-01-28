The Finance Ministry is taking a step in the greener direction by going paperless with the Union Budget 2022-23. The ministry has introduced a new application to present the budget almost instantly. The Union Budget 2022-23 will be presented by the Union Finance & Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1. The new app is already available for download on Android’s Google Play Store and Apple’s iOS App Store. Also Read - Best racing games on Android in 2022: Stylised arcade to fast pace racing sims

Where to find the new App?

This is the first time the Union Budget will be delivered in a paperless form. The new "Union Budget Mobile App" has been launched for hassle-free access of Budget documents by Members of Parliament (MPs) and the general public. The Union Budget 2022-23 will be available on the mobile app after the process of Budget presentation has been completed on February 1, in the Parliament.

The mobile app is bilingual (English & Hindi) and is available on both Android and iOS. As many malicious actors will try to clone and mask themselves as this new app, users should make sure that the publisher of the app should be National Informatics Centre.

According to a statement by the finance ministry, the app can also be downloaded from the Union Budget Web Portal (www.indiabudget.gov.in). The budget documents will also be available for download by the general public on Union Budget Web Portal (www.indiabudget.gov.in).

What can you find in the Union Budget Mobile App

The new application allows access to 14 Union Budget documents, including the Budget Speech, Annual Financial Statement (commonly known as Budget), Demand for Grants (DG), Finance Bill etc. as prescribed by the Constitution. All the documents can be accessed in a PDF format.

The finance ministry also made a change in another budget tradition. The “Halwa ceremony” that is conducted every year before the budget will now be switched to just sweets. This ceremony is conducted to mark the final stage of the Union Budget-making process. The core staff go undergo “lock-in” at their workplaces after the budget is prepared.

The ministry explains that to maintain the secrecy of Budget, there is a “lock-in” of the officials involved in making the Budget. The Budget Press, situated inside North Block, houses all officials in the period leading up to the presentation of the Union Budget. These officers and staff will come in contact with their near and dear ones only after the Budget is presented by the Union Finance Minister in the Parliament on February 1.