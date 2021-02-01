comscore Union Budget Mobile App 2021 India: Check How to download budget app, budget 2021 documents, budget mobile app features
News

Union Budget 2021

(Representational Image)

Union Budget 2021-22 begins at 11:00 AM IST. This is the first time when the budget will be totally paperless and to help with the process the government has rolled out a dedicated application called Union Budget app for Android and iOS. The app will help users access budget-related information and documents. It has been developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC) along with the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA). Also Read - Union Budget 2014: All imported electronic gadgets to get expensive

The Union Budget mobile app will provide interested users with access to 14 Union Budget documents. These documents will include the Annual Financial Statement, Finance Bill, Demand for Grants (DG) and more. All of these documents will be uploaded in the app after the budget is presented in the parliament. Also Read - Union Budget 2014: Arun Jaitley's announcement on FDI in e-commerce to create healthy competition, says PWC

Some interesting facts about the Union Budget mobile app

  • The app supports English and Hindi languages.
  • It requires no login or registration and can be accessed by any interested individual.
  • Apart from providing users with access to all budget documents online, the app will also allow them to download the app in PDF format.
  • Apart from allowing users to download the documents, it will include features like print, search, zoom in and out, bi-directional scrolling, table of contents and tappable external links.

Union Budget mobile app: How to download

Step 1: Head over to the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store on your smartphone.

Step 2: Search for the term “Union Budget Mobile app.”

Step 3: A list of apps will show up, you need to select the Union Budget app by NIC e-gov mobile apps.

Step 4: Inside of the page, tap on the Install button to get the app.

Step 5: If you cannot find the app of the app stores, you can head over to Union Budget web portal www.indiabudget.gov.in.

Step 6: There you can tap on the redirect links for the mobile apps to the Play Store or App Store.

Using the app is pretty simple as it does not require users to log in or register for access.

  Published Date: February 1, 2021 11:03 AM IST
  Updated Date: February 1, 2021 11:35 AM IST

