Twitter is reportedly testing a way to untag yourself from unwanted tweets. As reported by writer and researcher Jane Manchun Wong, Twitter might soon introduce a new “leave this conversation” feature. Wong also shared a screenshot of the feature in the tweet. If a user untags himself/herself from a tweet, they will no longer see notifications related to that tweet. However, they will still see the tweet if they want to. Also Read - New IT rules, feature phones, competition worry Twitter in India

Although, this feature looks a lot like the existing “mute this conversation” feature but it is not. For the unversed, the “mute this conversation” feature turns off notifications for the conversation you’re mentioned in. Also Read - Donald Trump’s Truth Social app tipped to launch today for iPhone users

The tweet by Jane Manchun Wong, once you untag yourself from a conversation, no one would be able to mention you in the future threads. Notably, your username will stay in the tweet, but you will be untagged from the original tweet and all replies. Your handle will appear as plain text in the tweet, and no one will be able to visit your account by tapping on your handle. This will minimize unwanted conversations to some extent as users will be able to see that you are not interested. Also Read - Twitter now lets you pin up to 6 DMs

Twitter is working on an onboarding screen for “Leave this conversation” pic.twitter.com/cZYeOdo1pJ — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) February 18, 2022

As of now, there is no confirmation, if Twitter is actually planning to roll out this feature for the masses as of now. But it can be very useful for users in case they want to steer clear of all the irritating conversations on the platform.

For the unversed, Twitter has announced that users can now pin up to six DMs on its platform. Earlier, Twitter users could pin only one message on the platform, which in turn would enable all their important conversations to stay on top.