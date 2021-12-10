comscore Upcoming WhatsApp features to look forward to in 2022
Upcoming WhatsApp features to look forward to in 2022: Communities, Message Reactions, and more

Here are the upcoming WhatsApp few features that the rumour mill is talking about and are expected to release in 2022.

whatsapp logo image

Image: Unsplash

WhatsApp earns its popularity for bringing new features every now and then. The Meta-owned platform’s effort to improve user experience is another reason for the app to have a huge pool of users. Keeping that in line, WhatsApp is prepping to add yet another set of features including message reactions, communities, among a few. Also Read - Jack Dorsey, Jeff Bezos, Brian Acton and more: Why top executives are leaving big tech companies

While we are a few weeks away from New Year’s Eve, perhaps WhatsApp might surprise its user base with a new batch of quirky features. Having said that, here are the upcoming WhatsApp few features that the rumour mill is talking about and are expected to release in 2022. Also Read - Facebook will now help you earn money with its new professional mode: How to use

Upcoming WhatsApp features to look forward to in 2022

Communities– WABetaInfo, the ardent tracker for WhatsApp notes that the cross-messaging platform is working a Community feature that will provide granular control to Group administrators. As per the outlet, the feature will provide the option to create Groups within Groups and will function similarly to multiple channels arranged under the Discord community. The Sub-Groups will be end-to-end encrypted. Apparently, the outlet managed to dig the details in WhatsApp for Android beta update v2.21.25.17. As per the report, the platform may likely add users to join the Community through a shareable link. Also Read - How to customise the text of Link sticker on Instagram


Message Reactions– With this feature, users will be able to react to messages with an emoji instead of having to type every time. The feature takes a cue from the already available message reaction option on Facebook and Instagram. The platform is initially expected to bring 6 emojis for the users to choose from.

Hiding last seen for select users– While last seen is cited to be a ‘polarising feature,’ at times it can get annoying with some recipients trying to keep a tab of your activity on the platform and flooding unwanted texts whenever possible. To save from such agony, the Meta-owned app is said to bring hide last seen for select contacts for users. Currently, the feature is under beta testing. At the moment, WhatsApp only provides three options- Everyone, My Contacts, and Nobody, the new one will be the fourth option in the list.

Time Limit for Disappearing messages: WhatsApp Disappearing messages has been there since last year. While the feature when enabled automatically deletes the message after seven days, the Disappearing Mode Time limit is said to extend by up to 90 days.

So here are a bunch of features that are expected to make their way to the popular messaging platform. Do you think these features will improve your experience on the platform? Let us know in the comments below.

  • Published Date: December 10, 2021 9:43 AM IST

Best Sellers