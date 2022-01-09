UPI is down: Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm not working [Update: It's back]

If you are unable to make payment via apps like Google Pay, Phone Pe, Paytm using UPI, you are not alone in this. Unified Payments Interface (UPI) is down for most users in India. Also Read - Reliance Jio partners with NPCI to roll out UPI Autopay option for prepaid subscribers

Update: NPCI updated that as of 5:18pm IST, UPI has started working. “#UPI is operational now, and we are monitoring system closely,” said in a statement. For some the service is back, others are still unable to use UPI to make payments. Also Read - No internet, no cash? How to still use UPI to send money

National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has confirmed the outage. NPCI took to the microblogging site Twitter to confirm the outage and said, “Regret the inconvenience to #UPI users due to intermittent technical glitch.” Also Read - Google Pay rolling out Splitwise-inspired feature in India: How to split bills on Gpay

We tried making payment via PhonePe and the app showed a message that states “The UPI network is running slow at your bank and so we’re not allowing payments from your bank right now. Please try after some time.”

UPI users including Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm have taken to Twitter to share issues they are facing.

Every UPI app is down 🥲 – Google Pay, Phonepe, Paytm and more #UPI — Shubham Dutt (@shubhamdutt13) January 9, 2022

Why tf is UPI down … I meant it’s down at the most crucial times. Literally stood in a queue for 10 minutes and assumed It would be a quick scan and go for me, it just stops working 😎. And i have to listen to lecture of an old man on how reliant we have become on tech #UPI — Bala (@Pranavbala2) January 9, 2022

For the past few days, #UPI isn’t working for me, be it Gpay or Phonepe. But later, I got to know about using UPI by dialling *99#

And this worked like a charm without any hassle. Simple & straightforward.

Thank You @AdvisorLaborLaw for providing informational videos. pic.twitter.com/BQz7b27tzJ — Harsh Singh (@harshrajeevsin1) January 4, 2022

#UPI is down for last 2 hours. Payments are getting declined on all banks! 🥺 — Zehra calligraphy (@zehraavadh) January 9, 2022