UPI is down: Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm not working [Update: It's back]

If you are unable to make payment via apps like Google Pay, Phone Pe, Paytm using UPI, you are not alone in this. Unified Payments Interface (UPI) is down for most users in India.

If you are unable to make payment via apps like Google Pay, Phone Pe, Paytm using UPI, you are not alone in this. Unified Payments Interface (UPI) is down for most users in India. Also Read - Reliance Jio partners with NPCI to roll out UPI Autopay option for prepaid subscribers

Update: NPCI updated that as of 5:18pm IST, UPI has started working. “#UPI is operational now, and we are monitoring system closely,” said in a statement. For some the service is back, others are still unable to use UPI to make payments. Also Read - No internet, no cash? How to still use UPI to send money

National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has confirmed the outage. NPCI took to the microblogging site Twitter to confirm the outage and said, “Regret the inconvenience to #UPI users due to intermittent technical glitch.” Also Read - Google Pay rolling out Splitwise-inspired feature in India: How to split bills on Gpay

We tried making payment via PhonePe and the app showed a message that states “The UPI network is running slow at your bank and so we’re not allowing payments from your bank right now. Please try after some time.”

UPI users including Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm have taken to Twitter to share issues they are facing.

  Published Date: January 9, 2022 5:20 PM IST
  Updated Date: January 9, 2022 5:58 PM IST

