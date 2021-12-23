Vivaldi web browser becomes first web browser for Android Automotive, no sign of Chrome launch

Android Automotive is an operating system (OS), which runs directly on in-vehicle hardware. While the OS is popular with car manufacturers, it did not have a web browser. Finally, a web browser has finally made its way to the OS, and no it is not Chrome. Also Read - Google Pay rolling out Splitwise-inspired feature in India: How to split bills on Gpay

Vivaldi web browser is now available on the 11-inch displays of all Polestar 2 vehicles. Vivaldi is a fully functional web browser, which comes with support for tabbed browsing, media streaming, ad blocker, note-taking function, tracking protection, and translation tool.

While Vivaldi has beat Google in the race to launch a web browser for Google's Android Automotive operating system, it now seems inevitable before Chrome is launched for the platform.

Keeping safety and privacy restrictions in mind, Vivaldi has implemented safety measures, which only allow users to access the web browser when the car is parked. However, streaming content will continue in audio mode if the user starts driving. Another safety feature is the inability for users to download any kind of files using the browser. While Vivaldi has not revealed why this system has been put in place, it seems to serve the purpose of keeping away malware from the system.

The company has also revealed that it does not store any browsing data inside of the car infotainment system. However, it will allow users to log in to their Vivaldi account to sync browsing history across all platforms. It has also promised regular software updates on par with its other clients.

Vivaldi browser is currently available for Windows, macOS, Linux and Android platforms.

The web browser currently has only been made available for Polestar 2 cars, and the company has not stated when it will be coming to other cars with an Android Automotive system. All Polestar 2 can head over to the Play Store and download the Vivaldi browser onto their car infotainment systems.