Are you on Facebook. Instagram, Twitter and other social media platforms? We are sure that then you must have seen everyone posting those funny cartoon character photos of themselves, isn't it? Well, if you are wondering how to create those cartoon photos, you are surely at the right place.

Today, we are going to talk about Voila AI Artist app that everyone is using to create and post cartoon photos of themselves. They look like real fun isn't it? Let's then deep dive into it the app and understand how it works and also how it is turning your photos into such funny cartoon avatars.

What is Voila AI Artist

The Voila AI Artist is basically an app that turns your photos into interesting cartoon characters using AI (artificial intelligence). There are several options available for you. You can chose to turn your photos into Funny Cartoon, Renaissance Painting, Hand Drawn Caricature by combining Human's creativity and Artificial Intelligence's capabilities.

The Google Play store listing notes, “Voilà AI Artist is the first product created with love by WEmagine.ai , a team of 2 founders, creative and technology enthusiasts who love to create something wonderful by combining the best of Human and AI ‘s best capabilities.”

How to download Voila AI Artist

The Voila AI Artist app is available on Google Play store and Apple App store. You can head over to the applicable play store to download the app on your phone right away and turn your photos into funny cartoon characters or 3D cartoon avatars.

How to turn your photos into cartoon with Voila AI Artist

-Download the app on your Android smartphone or iPhone

-Open the app and you will be able to see several modes including 3D cartoon, Renaissance, 2D cartoon caricature, among others.

-Click on the mode you want to try out first

-You can choose to select from existing photos from your phone gallery or click photos directly by tapping on the camera icon

-If you want to select photos from gallery, allow access, and then click on the gallery option displayed right there

-Once you have selected the photo, let it upload

-The app will automatically turn your photo into the kind of cartoon character you opted for

-The Voila AI Artist app lets you directly share your cartoon photos on social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and more.

The Voila AI Artist app also lets you save the photo on your phone’s gallery. Enjoy!