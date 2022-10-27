comscore Walmart reportedly raising up to $3 billion to expand Flipkart
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Walmart Reportedly Raising Up To 3 Billion For Flipkart To Expand India Business
News

Walmart reportedly raising up to $3 billion for Flipkart to expand India business

Apps

Walmart-owned Flipkart Group in July last year raised $3.6 billion to grow and advance the digital commerce ecosystem in India.

Highlights

  • With new funds, Flipkart's valuation is set to soar to more than $40 billion.
  • Walmart may bring strategic investors into Flipkart via this fundraising.
  • The move is to keep Flipkart ahead in the race as online shopping surges with every festive season.
flipkart

Retail giant Walmart is reportedly raising up to $3 billion for its e-commerce giant Flipkart to further expand its operations in the country. Also Read - How to not get scammed when ordering phone or electronics from e-commerce platforms

With new funds, Flipkart’s valuation is set to soar to more than $40 billion, giving a fillip to the Indian funding scene which is going through a harsh winter. Also Read - Flipkart Big Diwali Sale: Ordered gaming laptop from Flipkart, received a giant stone and e-waste

Flipkart Group in July last year raised $3.6 billion to grow and advance the digital commerce ecosystem in India. The investment valued the group at $37.6 billion post the money then. Also Read - Flipkart Big Diwali Sale ends today: Best phone deals in the last few hours

According to media reports, Walmart may bring strategic investors into Flipkart via this fundraising.

The move, according to close sources, is to keep Flipkart ahead in the e-commerce race as online shopping surges with every festive season in the country.

Reached for a reaction, a Flipkart spokesperson told IANS that “We do not comment on speculation”. Walmart declined to comment.

The last fundraise demonstrated significant interest from global investors, including sovereign funds, private equity and crossovers in addition to Walmart. It was led by financial investors GIC, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments), SoftBank Vision Fund 2 and Walmart, along with investments from sovereign funds DisruptAD, Qatar Investment Authority, Khazanah Nasional Berhad, and marquee investors Tencent, Willoughby Capital, Antara Capital, Franklin Templeton, and Tiger Global.

“This investment by leading global investors reflects the promise of digital commerce in India and their belief in Flipkart’s capabilities to maximise this potential for all stakeholders,” Kalyan Krishnamurthy, Chief Executive Officer, Flipkart Group, had said in July last year.

“The quality of the investor group and valuation is further confirmation of global confidence in Flipkart and its mission to transform commerce in India,” Judith McKenna, President and CEO – Walmart International, had said.

Bengaluru-based Redseer Strategy Consultants had predicted $11.8 billion worth gross merchandise value (GMV) during the entire festive month up to Diwali. E-commerce marketplaces usually hold up to three sales leading up to the festival of lights.

The online retail platforms in India clocked $5.7 billion (about Rs 40,000 crore) worth of festive sales between September 22 to 30, a robust 27 per cent (year-on-year) growth.

Mobile phones continue to lead the market with a 41 percent contribution in gross merchandise value (GMV) and nearly 56,000 mobile handsets were sold every hour, according to the report by Redseer.

Flipkart Group (Flipkart, Myntra and Shopsy) continued to lead the market with a 62 percent market share in GMV.

— IANS

  • Published Date: October 27, 2022 10:06 AM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Apple suspends gambling ads in App Store on complaints from developers
Apps
Apple suspends gambling ads in App Store on complaints from developers
Nothing Phone (1) update brings camera improvements, ARCore support and 5G support on Jio: Check details

News

Nothing Phone (1) update brings camera improvements, ARCore support and 5G support on Jio: Check details

Nothing Ear (Stick) launched in India: Check details

Wearables

Nothing Ear (Stick) launched in India: Check details

Realme GT Neo 3 is now eligible for the Realme UI 3.0 Open beta program

News

Realme GT Neo 3 is now eligible for the Realme UI 3.0 Open beta program

Bugs in Safari, iOS 16.1 could let hackers steal users sensitive data: Cert-In

News

Bugs in Safari, iOS 16.1 could let hackers steal users sensitive data: Cert-In

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Nothing Phone (1) update brings camera improvements, ARCore support and 5G support on Jio: Check details

Nothing Ear (Stick) launched in India: Check details

Realme GT Neo 3 is now eligible for the Realme UI 3.0 Open beta program

Bugs in Safari, iOS 16.1 could let hackers steal users sensitive data: Cert-In

OxygenOS 13 beta rollout schedule released

Best iPhone 13 and Google Pixel Deals on Google, watch video

Apple releases MacOS Ventura: Check its top features here

Diwali 2022: Buying an air pollution mask? Check out these options

How to not get scammed when shopping online for phones and electronics

Top 5 Best Laptops under Rs 50000, Check out the Video

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Best iPhone 13 and Google Pixel Deals on Google, Check out how you can Buy

Features

Best iPhone 13 and Google Pixel Deals on Google, Check out how you can Buy
Top 5 Best Laptops under Rs 50000 | From Acer to Realme, Check out these amazing Laptops

Features

Top 5 Best Laptops under Rs 50000 | From Acer to Realme, Check out these amazing Laptops
Nissan X-Trail 4th Generation UNVEILED at Nissan Launch Event 2022, Check out the First Look

Hands On

Nissan X-Trail 4th Generation UNVEILED at Nissan Launch Event 2022, Check out the First Look
Nissan Qashqai UNVEILED at the Nissan Event 2022, Check out the First Look

Hands On

Nissan Qashqai UNVEILED at the Nissan Event 2022, Check out the First Look