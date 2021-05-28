WellPaper from OnePlus lets live wallpapers depict app usage in style

OnePlus has been quite vocal about digital wellbeing in the past. Despite Google adding Digital Wellbeing as a native part of Android, OnePlus took extra steps with its Zen Mode a few years ago. It also came up with an Always-On Display themed on the same, showing the total number of unlocks and interactions. OnePlus wasn’t done and has now come up with a “WellPaper” app to make users conscious of their digital wellbeing. Also Read - OnePlus TV U1S price, specifications leaked ahead of June 10 launch

Right now, you can head over to the Google Play Store and download the WellPaper app by OneLab Studios, which is a team at OnePlus working on experimental software. The app is basically a live wallpaper app that tries its best to make users aware of their smartphone usage in an interesting way. The app is free to download and available for all Android smartphones running on Android 7 and newer.

WellPaper from OnePlus cares about digital wellbeing

The WellPaper app contains a couple of live wallpapers in three different styles. There's one that displays soft and smooth colour gradients to depict usage while the other one uses rectangular colour boxes depicting different categories in different colours.

“Wellpaper takes the many different types of apps on your phone and simplifies them down into 6 categories, so you can easily understand how your phone is being used. Within the app, it’s easy to click into the categories and see a detailed breakdown of every or help set screen time reminders to help you manage your usage,” says the developer.

Users can track the following categories:

– Social

– Lifestyle and Communication

– Entertainment

– Gaming

– Information and Business

– Tools

Do note that the app needs access to your app usage data on your device. OneLab Studio says that data is computed locally and none goes outside. Additionally, the app only updates once the user unlocks instead of constantly updating in the backgrounds. This is said to conserve battery life, unlike other live wallpapers.

Users can also log into the app to check the digital wellbeing data in a clear way. However, if the wallpaper does that for you, we wonder how many will head into the app to do the same.

The WellPaper app weighs 9.3MB and if you are concerned about your digital wellbeing, you should definitely give it a try.