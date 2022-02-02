WhatsApp announced in its latest compliance report that it banned over 2 million accounts in India in December 2021 period. This isn’t the first time that the messaging platform has banned so many accounts at one go. In November, the messaging platform banned over 1.75 million accounts in the country. Also Read - Google Drive may stop giving unlimited space to WhatsApp users

Among the 20,79,000 banned Indian accounts, 95 percent were involved in unauthorised use of automated or bulk messaging. In simple words, most of these accounts have been banned for forwarding messages with misinformation or forwarding a certain message to too many contacts repeatedly. Also Read - WhatsApp users, beware of this Android app that recovers delete messages

As per the latest compliance report, WhatsApp received 528 grievance reports among which 149 were account support requests, 303 ban appeals, 29 other support, 34 product support, and 13 safety requests. Also Read - WhatsApp new feature incoming, group admins to get more power very soon

In November, WhatsApp banned over 1.75 million Indian accounts while 602 grievance reports were received.

Is your WhatsApp account banned?

If your WhatsApp account has been banned recently, it could be because you have violated some guidelines provided by the platform. Some reasons why your account could have been banned:

-Forwarding misinformed messages in bulk

-Sharing messages in bulk too often.

-Involvement in abusive behavior.

-You must be using an unofficial version of the messaging app. WhatsApp is available for download only on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Using a mod may get your account banned.

-Adding contacts to a group without their permission.

-Forwarding promotional messages to unknown numbers can get your WhatsApp account banned.

-Sending implicit messages or being a part of an illegal group can have your account banned.

The messaging platform has released a compliant report every month since May 2021, when the new IT rules came into effect.

As per the IT rules, large digital platforms with over 5 million users will need to publish compliance reports every month. In the report, these platforms will need to detail complaints received and action taken in the month.