WhatsApp adds new durations to Disappearing messages feature: Here's how to enable

WhatsApp keeps on rolling out updates every now and then on both iOS and Android platforms to help improve the user experience. Now, the company has added more options to control your disappearing messages. The app will now allow users to turn on disappearing messages by default for all new chats and let them choose the duration the messages have until they disappear. Also Read - WhatsApp brings this change to audio messages: New feature rolling out for these users

The new setting will allow users to set a time duration for their disappearing messages. The company currently offers three-time durations: 24 hours, 90 days and 7 days. When enabled, every message that a user sends will be set to disappear after the set amount of time. Note, all the messages sent using this feature will display a message in the chatbox, notifying users that this is the default option you’ve picked. Also Read - WhatsApp to allow select users to choose different skin combinations for couple emojis

How to turn on the Disappearing Messages feature by default?

Update the WhatsApp app from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.

Open WhatsApp and tap on the hamburger icon located in the top right corner.

Tap on the ‘Settings’ option and then open the ‘Account’ tab.

Now tap on the ‘Privacy’ tab and select ‘Default Message Timer.’

Choose the duration and head back to WhatsApp.

With the latest update, the company also adds the option to turn on disappearing messages when you create a group chat.

This new feature is currently being offered as optional, and does not alter or delete any of your existing chats.

To recall, WhatsApp released its disappearing messages feature back in November 2020. The feature initially only functioned for individual chats and the duration was by default set to 7 days.

Apart from this, WhatsApp earlier this year released its View Once feature, which is similar to Snapchat. Using the feature, users can send videos and pictures to their contacts, which will vanish after they have been opened.