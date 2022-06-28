WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that will allow users to put in an appeal in case their account has been blocked due to any reason. WhatsApp deletes or suspends accounts in bulk every day for users who do not comply with the terms and conditions of the platform. These messages can also be deleted via an automated system. Hence, there are chances that it might delete accounts mistakenly as well. Also Read - WhatsApp's upcoming feature is aimed at making shopping easier for you: Check details
WhatsApp ban appeal feature: How it works
As per a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp beta will soon get a new feature that will let Android, iOS users appeal to revoke the ban. Also Read - WhatsApp hacks: How to see people’s Status without letting them know
The report also shared screenshots depicting the same. WhatsApp users will need to submit a few details before asking for the revoke. WhatsApp will then re-examine your case by checking for any illegal activity or anything that doesn’t comply with the company’s terms and conditions. If something concrete is found, the ban will not be revoked, however, if the account was banned mistakenly, it will remove the ban and you can start using the app again. Also Read - How to record WhatsApp voice calls on Android and iPhone
The screenshots shared in the report are from WhatsApp beta for Android, but the feature is likely to roll out for iOS users as well.
In case you are wondering, what could be the reason behind WhatsApp banning an account, here are a few things that you need to steer clear of if you do not want your account to be banned.
- WhatsApp uses both machine learning technology and reports from users to detect and ban accounts that send unwanted automated messages
- Users should avoid creating accounts or groups in “unauthorized or automated ways”. Additionally, they need to avoid using modified versions of WhatsApp.
- WhatsApp also bans accounts if you send frequent broadcast messages and your account is reported by several users.