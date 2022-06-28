WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that will allow users to put in an appeal in case their account has been blocked due to any reason. WhatsApp deletes or suspends accounts in bulk every day for users who do not comply with the terms and conditions of the platform. These messages can also be deleted via an automated system. Hence, there are chances that it might delete accounts mistakenly as well. Also Read - WhatsApp's upcoming feature is aimed at making shopping easier for you: Check details

WhatsApp ban appeal feature: How it works

As per a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp beta will soon get a new feature that will let Android, iOS users appeal to revoke the ban.

The report also shared screenshots depicting the same. WhatsApp users will need to submit a few details before asking for the revoke. WhatsApp will then re-examine your case by checking for any illegal activity or anything that doesn't comply with the company's terms and conditions. If something concrete is found, the ban will not be revoked, however, if the account was banned mistakenly, it will remove the ban and you can start using the app again.

The screenshots shared in the report are from WhatsApp beta for Android, but the feature is likely to roll out for iOS users as well.

In case you are wondering, what could be the reason behind WhatsApp banning an account, here are a few things that you need to steer clear of if you do not want your account to be banned.