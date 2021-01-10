Ever since WhatsApp updated its privacy policy Indian users have been upset. Users now plan to delete WhatsApp and find an alternative messaging app to connect with their loved ones. This is because they fear that WhatsApp is misusing their personal information and sending all data to parent company Facebook. This has come as an advantage for other messaging platforms available in India including Telegram, Signal, and among others. Also Read - What is Signal, why is everyone talking about it?

The newly updated WhatsApp privacy policy suggests that it shares some crucial user data with Facebook. If you are looking to delete or quit WhatsApp, here are three alternative secure messaging apps you can try out today. Also Read - Tech tips: How to move WhatsApp group chats to Signal

WhatsApp alternatives you can try

Signal Also Read - Don't like WhatsApp's new privacy policy? Here's how to delete your WhatsApp account

Signal is gaining wide popularity among WhatsApp users in India. In just a few days Signal has become the top free app on both Google Play Store as well as Apple App Store. The messaging app is secure and messages exchanged on the platform are all end-to-end encrypted. If you are a WhatsApp user, it will not be very difficult to get used to Signal and both platform are more or less same and offer similar features such as group calls. read receipt, dark mode, among others.

One of the biggest highlights of Signal is that it can be used on multiple devices at the same time unlike Facebook-owned messaging platform. As far as security is concerned, Signal claims that it doesn’t collected any user data apart from phone number and contact information. WhatsApp in comparison collects a lot of data.

Telegram

Besides Signal, Telegram is another app that you can use instead of WhatsApp to connect with your loved ones. The app is available on Google Play store and Apple App store. When we compare WhatsApp and Telegram, both are very different from one another. Amid the WhatsApp’s new updated privacy policy Telegram has also gained wide popularity among Indian users alongside Signal.

One of the best things about Telegram is that it is a cloud service. The company says that users of Telegram need not be worried about backing up chats to other servers to restore them on a new device. The company claims that users can access their data from any device as the data is synchronised across all registered devices through cloud-based service.

Viber

If you are looking for an alternative to WhatsApp, Viber is a good option to consider. All messages exchanged on the platform are end-to-end encrypted. The company recently said that users must use the latest version of the application to get maximum protection.

All chats taking place on Viber are backed up to Google Drive just like WhatsApp. The company claims that once users upload their chats on Google, it will not be responsible you upload your chats to Google, users’ data protection and privacy will depend on Google’s policy.