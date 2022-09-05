comscore WhatsApp Business users might soon be able to manage chats from linked devices
News

WhatsApp might soon let businesses manage chats from their linked devices

Apps

Under its new optional subscription plan called WhatsApp Premium, businesses might be able to link up to 10 devices.

WhatsApp

Businesses Nearby: WhatsApp is working on a feature called Businesses Nearby that will show users all the businesses – restaurants, grocery stores, clothing stores and more – when they look for something on WhatsApp. WABetaInfo has shared a screenshot demonstrating how the interface of the feature would look like. Meanwhile, WhatsApp has updated its support pages demonstrating how the feature would work when it is rolled out. This indicates that the Businesses Nearby feature is expected to launch soon. (Image: Pixabay)

After rolling out several new features, Meta-owned WhatsApp is likely working on a new feature for businesses to let them manage chats from their linked devices in an upcoming subscription service from WhatsApp for businesses. Also Read - WhatsApp is working on a new survey feature within chats: Details here

According to WABetaInfo, under a new optional subscription plan called WhatsApp Premium, users will be able to use additional features such as the ability to create a custom business link and link up to 10 devices to their accounts in the future. Also Read - A guide to WhatsApp Business app: How it works, features and more

About the last feature, it would also be helpful for large businesses to manage certain chats from a specific device — for this reason, WhatsApp is developing the ability to assign chats to linked devices, the report said. Also Read - WhatsApp will stop working on THESE iPhones from October: Details here

In a screenshot, a tooltip showed up to inform the user about the new feature when it is enabled for the business account.

“When you want to assign a certain chat to a specific linked device, the list of your linked devices will show up so you can select the desired device,” the report said.

“Assigned chats will be highlighted within the selected device, so the user that’s using that specific device knows they have to manage those conversations,” it added.

Since this is a business tool, it will not be available for standard WhatsApp accounts. This feature is under development and will be released in a future update of the app.

–IANS

  • Published Date: September 5, 2022 12:22 PM IST
Apple likely to launch AirPods Pro 2 at its Far Out event
Wearables
Poco M5 with a triple rear camera setup to launch today at 5.30 pm IST

Mobiles

Redmi A1 full specifications leaked ahead of September 6 launch

Mobiles

How to upgrade iCloud storage on iPhone, iPad, Mac

How To

How to watch GoT prequel, House of the Dragon online in India

Entertainment

OPPO ENCO Buds 2 : Worth Buying !

Hands On

Nokia 2660 Flip Launched ! #firstimpressions

Hands On

iQoo is all set to launch its Z6 lite from the Z series, Know here the Launch Details

News

Top 5 Upcoming Smartphone Launches in September 2022, iPhone 14 Series, OnePlus and More

Features

