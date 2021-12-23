WhatsApp announced on Tuesday to roll out a feature that let user preview their voice messages before sending them to their contacts. The voice message preview works for both individual and group chats. The instant messaging app released this feature for Android, iOS as well as Web and desktops.

WhatsApp is reportedly working on introducing more animated heart emojis in different colour options for both Android and iOS users. For the unversed, right now there is only one red heart beating emoji available on WhatsApp Web and Desktop versions. The new emojis will show the same beating heart animation in different colour options, reported WABetaInfo.

The report also shares a screenshot that suggests that the emojis will come in green, yellow, orange, purple, black, white and blue colour options. As per the report, these emojis will be available on WhatsApp beta for Android and iOS. It further adds "since this feature is under development, it's not available to beta testers now, but you can discover a preview here".

For the unversed, WhatsApp has recently been spotted to be working on its Call and Status screen on the iOS version to inform users about the end-to-end encryption.

WhatsApp will now allow users to turn on disappearing messages by default for all new chats and let them choose the duration the messages have until they disappear. The new setting will allow users to set a time duration for their disappearing messages. The company currently offers three-time duration options: 24 hours, 90 days and 7 days. When enabled, every message that a user sends will be set to disappear after the set amount of time.

In addition to this, WhatsApp has released yet another update to its platform that enables users to preview voice messages before sending them. The option to preview a voice message will appear after you press the stop button to finish a recording. Users can preview the voice recording using the play button. They can also listen to a particular part of the voice recording using the timestamp. After they are done reviewing it, they can either hit the trash button to delete the recording or tap the send button to share it with the intended user.