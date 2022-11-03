WhatsApp announces in-chat polls, bigger groups and more

WhatsApp today announced a host of new features for its platform. While some of these new features make groups on WhatsApp more efficient, others make day-to-day communication easier. In addition to this, the Meta-owned messaging app announced the availability of its much-awaited Communities feature. Also Read - WhatsApp starts rolling out Communities on Android, iOS, web globally: All you need to know about it

Here are all the new features coming to WhatsApp in the coming days:

Bigger groups

WhatsApp, back in May this year, had released an update to its platform that enabled group admins to add up to 512 members to their groups. Today, the company announced that group admins will now be able to add up to 1024 members, which is double the previous limit, to a group.

Bigger video calling groups

In addition to increasing group limit, the messaging app has also increased the group video calling limit. WhatsApp users can now add up to 32 members in a group video call. This is a major upgrade from the limit of eight members that WhatsApp has previously imposed on group video calls.

It is worth noting that this update comes shortly after the company increased group audio calling limit to 32 members earlier this year.

In-app polls

In addition to making groups bigger and better, WhatsApp also introduced a new feature that will enable users to create in-chat polls within group chats. This feature has been in works for quite some time now and once available, it will enable WhatsApp users to create polls with multiple choices within group chats. It remains unclear if the same will be available in individual chats as well. Also, WhatsApp hasn’t detailed the availability of this feature yet.

WhatsApp Communities goes global

Lastly, WhatsApp announced that its Communities feature, which it announced earlier this year, will be available to all users across the globe in its Android and iOS apps and on the web in the coming few months.

“Today we’re launching Communities on WhatsApp. It makes groups better by enabling sub-groups, multiple threads, announcement channels, and more,” Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg said in a post on his Facebook profile announcing the news.

He also said that all of the above-mentioned features will help in making Communities better.