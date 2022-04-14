comscore WhatsApp announces new Communities feature to take on Telegram Channels
News

WhatsApp Communities feature announced: A Group for WhatsApp Groups

Apps

Every Community on WhatsApp will have a description and menu of groups that people can choose to join.

WhatsApp Communities

WhatsApp Communities announced

WhatsApp has finally announced Communities, a feature that has been spotted in the testing phase before. This new feature is more like a Group of Groups. The reach of communities can be much higher than normal WhatsApp groups. The Meta-owned company claims this new feature is for the kind of groups that typically have a connection where people know one another and are organized around a commonplace or interest. Also Read - WhatsApp permitted to expand its payments service to 100 million users in India

How Communities are different from WhatsApp Groups

WhatsApp has explained that Communities will enable people to bring together separate groups under one umbrella with a structure that works for them. That way people can receive updates sent to the entire Community and easily organize smaller discussion groups on what matters to them. Also Read - From polls to message reactions: Top WhatsApp features to look out for

How will WhatsApp Communities work?

Every Community on WhatsApp will have a description and menu of groups that people can choose to join. WhatsApp claims this provides a structure and organization to conversations among larger and more complex groups that allow people to focus on what matters to them. Also Read - WhatsApp will restrict you from saving photos saved in disappearing chats

For instance, Communities will make it easier for a school principal to bring all the parents of the school together to share must-read updates and set up groups about specific classes, extracurricular activities, or volunteer needs.

Safeguards in WhatsApp Communities

Communities will also contain new tools for admins, including announcement messages that are sent to everyone and control over which groups can be included.

There will be Community admins who will have access to tools for them to manage conversations among their private groups.

Users will also be able to report abuse, block accounts, and leave Communities they no longer want to be a part of.

Messages in Communities will also get end-to-end encryption. Furthermore, to protect user privacy WhatsApp will be hiding phone numbers from the Community at large.

Unlike Telegram Channels, WhatsApp will be limiting the expanse of a group and that could either be the number of groups or the total number of users in a Community. WhatsApp claims it will be introducing sensible limits on size, discoverability and forwarding.

WhatsApp will use all available unencrypted information including the Community name, description, and user reports to take action against abuse in Communities.

WhatsApp also announced some new features for existing WhatsApp Groups. These features will be rolling out to users in the coming weeks and it will be available to all users. The features include:

-Reactions – Emoji reactions are coming to WhatsApp so people can quickly share their opinion without flooding chats with new messages.
-Admin Delete – Group admins will be able to remove errant or problematic messages from everyone’s chats.
-File Sharing – We’re increasing file sharing to support files up to 2 gigabytes so people can easily collaborate on a project
-Larger Voice Calls – We’ll introduce one-tap voice calling for up to 32 people with an all-new design

  Published Date: April 14, 2022 8:30 PM IST

