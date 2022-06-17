comscore WhatsApp might introduce a "Group Membership Approval" feature for group admins: How it works
News

WhatsApp might soon allow admins to limit who joins the group chats: Report

Apps

The new feature called "Group Membership Approval" will be available for admins in WhatsApp group settings, with which they will be able to decide who can join the chat.

Whatsapp

WhatsApp has recently announced a few new updates for its group video calls. Additionally, the Meta-owned messaging app is also expected to announce one major functionality for group chats on the platform. As per a report by WABetaInfo, group admins on WhatsApp will now be able to decide who can join the group chat. Also Read - WhatsApp will now let participants mute or text specific people during video calls

WhatsApp might introduce a Group Membership Approval feature for admins

According to the WABetaInfo report, WhatsApp group admins will now have a new option called “group membership approval” with which they can approve who can join the group chat via the invite link. The admin will need to reject or approve the request manually. Notably, the feature is currently under development. Also Read - Father’s Day: WhatsApp tips and tricks for fathers to stay safe online

whatsapp, whatsapp group, group chat Also Read - WhatsApp Pay: How to add (and remove) a bank account

The report further shares a screenshot that suggests every time a user gets approval to enter the group a pop-up will appear in the group chat box. Admins will reportedly get a new section within the group where he/she can manage the incoming request. They will also get a notification every time they get an approval request.

The report reveals that group admins will have a toggle for this feature in the group settings. Additionally, WhatsApp might also introduce new “gender-neutral emoji” in the said upcoming update. These emojis include different skin tone human faces with different colour hair and beard.

WhatsApp had recently announced that now users can get up to 512 participants.

For the unversed, WhatsApp users will now be able to mute noisy people on an ongoing video call and send private messages to specific participants directly from the call. Additionally, all participants will also be notified by a pop-up when a new person joins an ongoing call.

These updates are applicable for both iOS and Android users globally.

  • Published Date: June 17, 2022 5:31 PM IST

Latest Videos

How to Send Images and Videos to View Once on WhatsApp to know more Watch the Video

Features

How to Send Images and Videos to View Once on WhatsApp to know more Watch the Video
Hyundai Venue Facelift Launched in India Starting at Rs 7,53,000, Check Out the Video to See the First Look

Hands On

Hyundai Venue Facelift Launched in India Starting at Rs 7,53,000, Check Out the Video to See the First Look
5G to roll out in India : Here are the features ? #5g #5gphoneinindia

News

5G to roll out in India : Here are the features ? #5g #5gphoneinindia
Few Major Shortcut keys for Windows and how to use these Shortcut keys, to know more watch the video

Features

Few Major Shortcut keys for Windows and how to use these Shortcut keys, to know more watch the video

