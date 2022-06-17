WhatsApp has recently announced a few new updates for its group video calls. Additionally, the Meta-owned messaging app is also expected to announce one major functionality for group chats on the platform. As per a report by WABetaInfo, group admins on WhatsApp will now be able to decide who can join the group chat. Also Read - WhatsApp will now let participants mute or text specific people during video calls

WhatsApp might introduce a Group Membership Approval feature for admins

According to the WABetaInfo report, WhatsApp group admins will now have a new option called "group membership approval" with which they can approve who can join the group chat via the invite link. The admin will need to reject or approve the request manually. Notably, the feature is currently under development.

The report further shares a screenshot that suggests every time a user gets approval to enter the group a pop-up will appear in the group chat box. Admins will reportedly get a new section within the group where he/she can manage the incoming request. They will also get a notification every time they get an approval request.

The report reveals that group admins will have a toggle for this feature in the group settings. Additionally, WhatsApp might also introduce new “gender-neutral emoji” in the said upcoming update. These emojis include different skin tone human faces with different colour hair and beard.

WhatsApp is also adding new gender-neutral emojis in this update. https://t.co/hGwCfwN0V1 pic.twitter.com/HrSUfYNpAJ — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) June 16, 2022

WhatsApp had recently announced that now users can get up to 512 participants.

For the unversed, WhatsApp users will now be able to mute noisy people on an ongoing video call and send private messages to specific participants directly from the call. Additionally, all participants will also be notified by a pop-up when a new person joins an ongoing call.

These updates are applicable for both iOS and Android users globally.