comscore WhatsApp banned over 23 lakhs accounts in India in October: Here's why
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Whatsapp Banned More Than 23 Lakh Accounts In India In Oct For Violating Rules
News

WhatsApp banned more than 23 lakh accounts in India in Oct for violating rules

Apps

Under the upgraded IT Rules 2021, major digital and social media platforms including WhatsApp, have to publish monthly compliance reports.

Highlights

  • Under the upgraded IT Rules 2021, major digital and social media platforms have to publish monthly compliance reports.
  • WhatsApp received 701 complaint reports in October in India, and the records 'actioned' were 34.
  • The Ministry of Electronics and IT has notified some amendments aimed at protecting the rights of 'Digital Nagriks'.
whatsapp

WhatsApp

Meta-owned WhatsApp on Wednesday said it banned over 23 lakh bad accounts in India in the month of October in compliance with the new IT Rules 2021 which are being amended to put more responsibilities on social media platforms. Between October 1 and October 31, 23,24,000 WhatsApp accounts were banned and 8,11,000 of these accounts were proactively banned, before any reports from users, said the company. Also Read - WhatsApp now lets you retain caption of photos, videos before forwarding

WhatsApp bans over 23 lakh accounts in India

The messaging platform, which has more than 400 million users in the country, received 701 complaint reports in October in India, and the records ‘actioned’ were 34. Also Read - WhatsApp to launch ‘Message Yourself’ feature in India: All you need to know

“In accordance with the IT Rules 2021, we’ve published our report for the month of October 2022. As captured in the latest Monthly Report, WhatsApp banned over 2.3 million accounts in the month of October,” said a WhatsApp spokesperson. Also Read - WhatsApp phone numbers of 500 mn users leaked online: Report

Under the upgraded IT Rules 2021, major digital and social media platforms, with in excess of 5 million users, have to publish monthly compliance reports.

Meanwhile, in a major push towards an open, safe, trusted and accountable Internet, the Ministry of Electronics and IT has notified some amendments aimed at protecting the rights of ‘Digital Nagriks’.

The amendments impose a legal obligation on intermediaries to take reasonable efforts to prevent users from uploading such content.

What to do if your account is banned

WhatsApp sometimes does not issue a warning before banning an account. If your account is banned, you’ll see the following message when trying to access WhatsApp: “Your phone number is banned from using WhatsApp. Contact support for help.”

If you feel that your account has been banned accidentally or without any reason, you will need to email the messaging app on “wa@support.whatsapp.com” to further investigate the issue.

–With inputs from IANS

  • Published Date: December 1, 2022 10:39 AM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy M54 5G specifications tipped on Geekbench
Mobiles
Samsung Galaxy M54 5G specifications tipped on Geekbench
Google Pixel 7 is now cheaper than ever

Deals

Google Pixel 7 is now cheaper than ever

Spotify's fight against Apple gains momentum after Musk's salvo

Apps

Spotify's fight against Apple gains momentum after Musk's salvo

Xiaomi 13, iQOO 11 launch in China postponed

Mobiles

Xiaomi 13, iQOO 11 launch in China postponed

Snapchat for Windows: How to use

How To

Snapchat for Windows: How to use

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Xiaomi 13, iQOO 11 launch in China postponed

This is what the Google Pixel 7a may look like, its features leaked

Nothing Phone (1) is now eligible for Android 13 closed beta

India is now the biggest smartwatch market, as per a report

5G in India: 5G to constitute over 50 percent of mobile subscriptions in India by 2028

WhatsApp Feature, Now Forward Media with Caption on iOS is also Available, Watch Video

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Vs Lenovo Tab P11, Watch video for details

WhatsApp Self Chat Feature is Available Now, Watch video

Vivo X60 Pro VS Samsung Galaxy A52 5G, Which one is better, Watch video for details

Jio Cloud Gaming (JioGamesCloud) is now in the beta stage

Related Topics

Latest Videos

WhatsApp New Feature: Now Forward Media with Caption on iOS is also Available, Watch Video

Features

WhatsApp New Feature: Now Forward Media with Caption on iOS is also Available, Watch Video
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Vs Lenovo Tab P11, which One Would you choose?

Features

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Vs Lenovo Tab P11, which One Would you choose?
WhatsApp Self Chat Feature is Available Now, Check Out the Step By Step Guide

Features

WhatsApp Self Chat Feature is Available Now, Check Out the Step By Step Guide
Vivo X60 Pro VS Samsung Galaxy A52 5G, Check Out Price and Features Details for Both Smartphones

Features

Vivo X60 Pro VS Samsung Galaxy A52 5G, Check Out Price and Features Details for Both Smartphones