Whatsapp Banned Over 22 Lakh Accounts In India In July Check Details

WhatsApp banned over 22 lakh accounts in India in July: Here's why

WhatsApp uses various safety features and controls in order to detect any fraudulent activity on the platform.

WhatsApp scam message

WhatsApp banned over 22 lakh accounts n the month of July. The company has released its monthly report indicating the requests it received for bans. The new report from WhatsApp for the month of July has been published under the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021. Also Read - WhatsApp will soon allow group admins to delete messages for everyone

WhatsApp banned 22,10,000 accounts in the period from June 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022. took the step in reaction to the grievances received from users in India via the grievance mechanisms of WhatsApp. The instant messaging application also took action against those accounts in India that were found to be violating the laws of India or WhatsApp’s Terms of Service. Also Read - WhatsApp testing new feature that may change how group chats work

A WhatsApp spokesperson said, “WhatsApp is an industry leader in preventing abuse, among end-to-end encrypted messaging services. Over the years, we have consistently invested in Artificial Intelligence and other state-of-the-art technology, data scientists and experts, and processes, in order to keep our users safe on our platform. In accordance with the IT Rules 2021, we’ve published our report for the month of June 2022. Also Read - WhatsApp introduces new shortcut to control disappearing messages for existing chats

The spokesperson further added, “This user-safety report contains details of the user complaints received and the corresponding action taken by WhatsApp, as well as WhatsApp’s own preventive actions to combat abuse on our platform. As captured in the latest Monthly Report, WhatsApp banned over 2.2 million accounts in the month of June”

How does WhatsApp detect malicious accounts?

WhatsApp uses various safety features and controls in order to detect any fraudulent activity on the platform. The Meta-owned company claims to employ a team of engineers, data scientists, analysts, researchers, and experts in law enforcement, online safety, and technology developments to oversee these efforts.

Additionally, users can also block contacts and report problematic content from within the application. The company claims to work on these reports in order to stem out accounts that compromise user safety.

  • Published Date: August 2, 2022 1:40 PM IST

