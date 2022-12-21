comscore WhatsApp removes more than 37 lakh accounts in India in November
WhatsApp banned over 37 lakh malicious accounts in India in Nov

Under the upgraded IT Rules 2021, major digital and social media platforms, with in excess of 5 million users, have to publish monthly compliance reports.

  • WhatsApp received 946 complaint reports in November in the country, and the records 'actioned' were 74.
  • The amendments impose a legal obligation on intermediaries to take reasonable efforts to prevent users from uploading such content.
  • Under the upgraded IT Rules 2021, social media accounts have to publish monthly compliance reports.
Meta-owned WhatsApp on Wednesday said it banned over 37 lakh ‘bad’ accounts in India in the month of November in compliance with the new IT Rules 2021, which are being amended to put more responsibilities on social media platforms. Also Read - How to use WhatsApp's new accidental delete feature

WhatsApp bans more than 37 lakh accounts in India

Between November 1 and November 31, 3,716,000 WhatsApp accounts were banned and 990,000 of these accounts were proactively banned before any reports from users, said the company. Also Read - WhatsApp Pay India head Vinay Choletti quits after 4 months

The messaging platform, which has more than 400 million users in the country, received 946 complaint reports in November in the country, and the records ‘actioned’ were 74. Also Read - WhatsApp Avatar: How to create it and use it as your profile picture

“In accordance with the IT Rules 2021, we’ve published our report for the month of November 2022. As captured in the latest Monthly Report, WhatsApp banned over 3.7 million accounts in the month of November,” according to a WhatsApp spokesperson.

Under the upgraded IT Rules 2021, major digital and social media platforms, with in excess of 5 million users, have to publish monthly compliance reports.

Meanwhile, in a major push towards an open, safe, trusted and accountable Internet, the Ministry of Electronics and IT has notified some amendments aimed at protecting the rights of ‘Digital Nagriks’.

The amendments impose a legal obligation on intermediaries to take reasonable efforts to prevent users from uploading such content.

For the unversed, WhatsApp has introduced a new Accidental Delete feature. This new feature works only when you have deleted a message. It is a short window, so you have to be quick if you want to reverse action and save yourself from an avoidable embarrassment.

Additionally, the Meta-owned messaging platform has also rolled out a digital avatar for users. These avatars are a digital version of the users that can be created from billions of combinations of diverse hairstyles, facial features, and outfits.

“Sending an avatar is a fast and fun way to share feelings with friends and family. It can also be a great way to represent yourself without using your real photo, so it feels more private,” said WhatsApp.

The company said that it will continue to deliver style enhancements including lighting, shading, hairstyle textures, and more that will make avatars even better over time.

–With inputs from IANS

  Published Date: December 21, 2022 7:32 PM IST
