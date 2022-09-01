comscore WhatsApp bans over 23 lakh Indian accounts in July: Here's why
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Whatsapp Bans Over 23 Lakh Indian Accounts In July Heres Why
News

WhatsApp bans over 23 lakh Indian accounts in July: Here's why

Apps

WhatsApp claims to employ a team of engineers, data scientists, analysts, researchers, and experts in law enforcement

Whatsapp

WhatsApp has banned over 23 lakh accounts in India in the month of July. WhatsApp recently released the monthly report which shows the number of requests it received for bans. The monthly report by WhatsApp is published under the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021. Also Read - Meta to introduce paid features on Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp

WhatsApp banned 23,87,000 accounts in the period from July 1 to July 31. Out of these accounts, 1,416,000 of these accounts were proactively banned, before any reports from users. The action has been taken to acknowledge the grievances received from users in India via the grievance mechanisms of WhatsApp. The instant messaging application also took action against those accounts that were violating the laws of India or WhatsApp’s Terms of Service. Also Read - Latest WhatsApp beta brings voice call support to Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 5: Reports

The latest WhatsApp report stated, “WhatsApp was built for private messaging and people most often use WhatsApp to communicate with people they already know. It’s a place where people chat with their close friends and family, and also a place where people can communicate privately with a business or speak confidentially with a doctor. Some of our users’ most personal moments are shared on WhatsApp, which is why we use end-to-end encryption, so only the sender and recipient can see the contents of messages.” Also Read - How to use two WhatsApp accounts on one iPhone

How does WhatsApp detect malicious accounts?

WhatsApp uses various safety features and controls in order to detect any fraudulent activity on the platform. The Meta-owned company claims to employ a team of engineers, data scientists, analysts, researchers, and experts in law enforcement, online safety, and technology developments to oversee these efforts.

Additionally, users can also block contacts and report problematic content from within the application. The company claims to work on these reports in order to stem out accounts that compromise user safety.

  • Published Date: September 1, 2022 6:50 PM IST
  • Updated Date: September 1, 2022 6:56 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Garena Free Fire MAX Season 52 Elite Pass: Rewards, Price, and more
Gaming
Garena Free Fire MAX Season 52 Elite Pass: Rewards, Price, and more
Ola S1 purchase window to open for all tomorrow: Check all details

automobile

Ola S1 purchase window to open for all tomorrow: Check all details

Nokia X30 5G launched as HMD Global's most eco-friendly phone

Mobiles

Nokia X30 5G launched as HMD Global's most eco-friendly phone

Discovery Plus will allow users to make payments via UPI Autopay

News

Discovery Plus will allow users to make payments via UPI Autopay

Top 5G smartphones you can buy in India under Rs 20,000

Photo Gallery

Top 5G smartphones you can buy in India under Rs 20,000

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

WhatsApp bans over 23 lakh Indian accounts in July: Here's why

Facebook Shuts Down its Standalone Gaming App, Watch video for details

Garena Free Fire MAX Season 52 Elite Pass: Rewards, Price, and more

Ola S1 purchase window to open for all tomorrow: Check all details

Nokia X30 5G launched as HMD Global's most eco-friendly phone

WhatsApp Tips and Tricks, Use These Super tricks for smooth chatting

5G launch in India: Here are major announcements by Jio and Airtel

Top 5 Premium Wireless Earbuds of 2022, Watch video to see the list

How to add Language on Android and iOS Smartphones, Watch Tutorial

Apple iPhone 14 mini launch is unlikely, so here are its alternatives

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Facebook Shuts Down its Standalone Gaming App From Oct 28, 2022; Know The Reason Why ?

News

Facebook Shuts Down its Standalone Gaming App From Oct 28, 2022; Know The Reason Why ?
WhatsApp Tips and Tricks: 5 Cool things that you must know while using the App

Features

WhatsApp Tips and Tricks: 5 Cool things that you must know while using the App
iPhone 14 Pro May not Launch In India, Watch video to know the reason

News

iPhone 14 Pro May not Launch In India, Watch video to know the reason
State Bank Of India Fake Message Alert, Watch Video for Details

News

State Bank Of India Fake Message Alert, Watch Video for Details