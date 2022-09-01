WhatsApp bans over 23 lakh Indian accounts in July: Here's why

WhatsApp has banned over 23 lakh accounts in India in the month of July. WhatsApp recently released the monthly report which shows the number of requests it received for bans. The monthly report by WhatsApp is published under the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021. Also Read - Meta to introduce paid features on Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp

WhatsApp banned 23,87,000 accounts in the period from July 1 to July 31. Out of these accounts, 1,416,000 of these accounts were proactively banned, before any reports from users. The action has been taken to acknowledge the grievances received from users in India via the grievance mechanisms of WhatsApp. The instant messaging application also took action against those accounts that were violating the laws of India or WhatsApp’s Terms of Service. Also Read - Latest WhatsApp beta brings voice call support to Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 5: Reports

The latest WhatsApp report stated, “WhatsApp was built for private messaging and people most often use WhatsApp to communicate with people they already know. It’s a place where people chat with their close friends and family, and also a place where people can communicate privately with a business or speak confidentially with a doctor. Some of our users’ most personal moments are shared on WhatsApp, which is why we use end-to-end encryption, so only the sender and recipient can see the contents of messages.” Also Read - How to use two WhatsApp accounts on one iPhone

How does WhatsApp detect malicious accounts?

WhatsApp uses various safety features and controls in order to detect any fraudulent activity on the platform. The Meta-owned company claims to employ a team of engineers, data scientists, analysts, researchers, and experts in law enforcement, online safety, and technology developments to oversee these efforts.

Additionally, users can also block contacts and report problematic content from within the application. The company claims to work on these reports in order to stem out accounts that compromise user safety.