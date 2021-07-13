WhatsApp begins rollout of Disappearing messages for iOS users: How to get

WhatsApp Disappearing messages feature is already available for Android users and it is soon coming for iOS users as well. According to a report coming from WABeatInfo, which is pretty accurate at spotting upcoming features, WhatsApp has started to roll out Disappearing messages feature for iOS beta users. Also Read - WhatsApp for iOS to take another cue from Snapchat for this feature

Now that WhatsApp Disappearing messages is rolling out for iOS beta users, it will not be wrong to say that the feature will release for everyone else very soon. The exact timeline is not known but we do expect the feature to release for iPhone WhatsApp app users in the weeks to come. Also Read - WhatsApp multi-device feature to be available for these users first: Check if you will get

The new Disappearing messages feature is rolling out for iOS beta users but in a phased manner. So, if you are an iOS beta user, the new update should arrive soon and it will bring one of the most-awaited Disappearing messages feature. Also Read - Shadow Fight 4: Arena quick review(Android/iOS): Old school fights without gore

If you haven’t received the update yet, head over to the App store and update the app. Ensure to connect your mobile device to a stable WiFi connection first.

WhatsApp Disappearing messages: How it works

Well, the Disappearing messages feature is not just about texts. The feature works with media files as well including videos, photos, audio files and more. The feature basically works like Instagram’s disappearing messages, which has been around for quite some time now.

Instagram calls it view once feature, while WhatsApp goes with “Disappearing messages” name. The difference between the Instagram and WhatsApp feature is, Instagram allows users to view the text/image/video only once, while Disappearing messages get deleted / disappears after 7 days, from the time the text has been sent.

Upcoming WhatsApp features

WhatsApp is working on several new features to launch in the months to come. Facebook has confirmed to be working on a multi-device feature that will solve one of the biggest problems that users have had since the introduction of the instant messaging app.

WhatsApp is currently developing multi-device feature and it should release soon, first for beta and then for everyone else. Initially, the multi-device feature is said to release for WhatsApp Web and Desktop users, followed by mobile app users. Initially, the feature will be able to link four devices at a time.