Secure messaging platform WhatsApp reportedly working on password-protected, encrypted chat backups for iCloud and Google Drive. A report coming from WABetaInfo suggests that the upcoming feature will allow users to keep their WhatsApp chat backups protected from unauthorised access by using a secure password. The report suggests that the feature is currently in the works and should release for users sooner than expected. Also Read - WhatsApp: Top five WhatsApp security tips to keep your account safe

Currently, all group and private chats are end-to-end encrypted on your smartphone and the contact you are chatting with. In simple words, once you backup these chats they are no longer end-to-end encrypted and can be easily accessed by spammers and hackers out there. This has been one of the biggest concerns among users for the longest time. With the upcoming feature, WhatsApp plans to address these security issues and make the messaging platform safer than ever before. Also Read - WhatsApp testing a 24-hour disappearing messages feature: Here's how it will work

WhatsApp new feature to make the platform safer

WhatsApp is said to bring this upcoming security feature for both Google Drive ad iCloud users. The latest report notes, “to prevent unauthorised access to your iCloud Drive backup, you can set a password that will be used to encrypt future backups.” “This password will be required when you restore from the backup,” the report states. Also Read - WhatsApp to stop working on all iPhone running iOS 9: Report

Screenshots of this feature being tested have also been released. The screenshots suggest that if a user forgets password WhatsApp will not be able to help in this case. The user will be required to enter their phone number to confirm password protection for their backups.

The cloud backups feature has been available for a long time now. WhatsApp hasn’t yet enabled cloud backups with an end-to-end encryption that encrypts chats while it transfers from one point to another. This upcoming feature will add an extra layer of protection to your chats.

In addition, the secure messaging platform is said to be working on local Android backups. With this feature, users will get the option to apply password protection to the backups you’re saving locally on Android phone. Notably, the messaging platform doesn’t allow local backups in the case of iPhones.