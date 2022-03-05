WhatsApp likely working on a bunch of nifty features: Here's the list

WhatsApp keeps on adding new features or enhancing the existing ones to improve user experience. The Meta-owned cross-platform is currently said to be working on a feature that will allow to pause and resume audio while recording voice notes. Also Read - Meta pledges $15 million for humanitarian efforts in Ukraine

As per reports, the feature has already been rolled to beta testers on Android. WABetaInfo, the ardent WhatsApp tracker revealed the app to be adding the pause or resume voice recording feature to its latest Android beta version 2.22.6.7. While the feature only allows to stop recording a voice note, the update will supposedly expand the functionality and enable pausing a voice note in the middle of the recording, resume by tapping the mic icon at the center when needed. Apparently, the feature will be available on WhatsApp Business for the Android beta version as well.

"If you don't see the new pause and resume feature while recording voice notes, it means your WhatsApp account is not ready. In this case, you will receive the feature when a future update is released, because WhatsApp is used to releasing it day by day," the outlet mentions.

This aside, the messaging app has also been spotted testing a bunch of other features which are expected to roll out in the coming days. As per reports, WhatsApp might soon have a new Communities section which will replace the camera section on the app. The platform is also said to be working on a feature that would allow users to create links to join calls on WhatsApp. New interface for voice calls, preview of photos, videos shared, search shortcut in contact information section are a bunch of features that are expected to arrive soon in the app. While WhatsApp is quite reticent about the new features, beta updates seemingly indicate the features to roll out to the public following the fixes.