comscore WhatsApp likely working on a bunch of nifty features: Here's the list
  • Home
  • Apps
  • WhatsApp likely working on a bunch of nifty features: Here's the list
News

WhatsApp likely working on a bunch of nifty features: Here's the list

Apps

WhatsApp beta for Android likely testing a new pause or resume recording feature, the app is also spotted working on a new Communities section.

Message Reactions

WhatsApp keeps on adding new features or enhancing the existing ones to improve user experience. The Meta-owned cross-platform is currently said to be working on a feature that will allow to pause and resume audio while recording voice notes. Also Read - Meta pledges $15 million for humanitarian efforts in Ukraine

As per reports, the feature has already been rolled to beta testers on Android. WABetaInfo, the ardent WhatsApp tracker revealed the app to be adding the pause or resume voice recording feature to its latest Android beta version 2.22.6.7. While the feature only allows to stop recording a voice note, the update will supposedly expand the functionality and enable pausing a voice note in the middle of the recording, resume by tapping the mic icon at the center when needed. Apparently, the feature will be available on WhatsApp Business for the Android beta version as well. Also Read - Russia-Ukraine conflict: How tech companies are helping people in conflict

“If you don’t see the new pause and resume feature while recording voice notes, it means your WhatsApp account is not ready. In this case, you will receive the feature when a future update is released, because WhatsApp is used to releasing it day by day,” the outlet mentions. Also Read - How to send emoji pairs on WhatsApp using Samsung smartphone

This aside, the messaging app has also been spotted testing a bunch of other features which are expected to roll out in the coming days. As per reports, WhatsApp might soon have a new Communities section which will replace the camera section on the app. The platform is also said to be working on a feature that would allow users to create links to join calls on WhatsApp. New interface for voice calls, preview of photos, videos shared, search shortcut in contact information section are a bunch of features that are expected to arrive soon in the app. While WhatsApp is quite reticent about the new features, beta updates seemingly indicate the features to roll out to the public following the fixes.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: March 5, 2022 10:28 AM IST
  • Updated Date: March 5, 2022 10:28 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

WhatsApp working on a bunch of nifty features: Here's the list
Apps
WhatsApp working on a bunch of nifty features: Here's the list
Twitter likely planning to add a built-in podcasts tab

Apps

Twitter likely planning to add a built-in podcasts tab

Reliance Jio World Centre unveiled in area spread across 18.5 acres in Mumbai

News

Reliance Jio World Centre unveiled in area spread across 18.5 acres in Mumbai

Apple Maps, Weather app labels Crimea under Ukraine

News

Apple Maps, Weather app labels Crimea under Ukraine

Hero MotoCorp unveils Vida sub-brand for its electric vehicles

Electric Vehicle

Hero MotoCorp unveils Vida sub-brand for its electric vehicles

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Reliance Jio World Centre unveiled in area spread across 18.5 acres in Mumbai

Apple Maps, Weather app labels Crimea under Ukraine

Hero MotoCorp unveils Vida sub-brand for its electric vehicles

Samsung quietly unveils Galaxy A13, Galaxy A23 smartphones

India gets another massive EV charging hub which can charge 1000 cars a day

WhatsApp Brings A New Update, Users Can Now Pause And Resume Audio While Recording A Voice Note

How tech companies are helping people in Ukraine conflict

Best 5 Smartphones to Buy Under Rs 30,000 - Oppo Reno 7 | Realme 9 Pro+ | Vivo V23 and more

Affordable iPhone SE 3 to launch at Apple s Spring event next week? Here s everything we know

Apple Spring Event 2022: 5 devices tipped to launch soon | iPhone SE 3 | iPad Air | Mac mini

Related Topics

Related Stories

WhatsApp working on a bunch of nifty features: Here's the list

Apps

WhatsApp working on a bunch of nifty features: Here's the list
Meta pledges $15 million for humanitarian efforts in Ukraine

News

Meta pledges $15 million for humanitarian efforts in Ukraine
How tech companies are helping people in Ukraine conflict

Features

How tech companies are helping people in Ukraine conflict
How to send emoji pairs on WhatsApp using Samsung smartphone

How To

How to send emoji pairs on WhatsApp using Samsung smartphone
Facebook is shutting down its college social network, Campus

Apps

Facebook is shutting down its college social network, Campus

हिंदी समाचार

10 मार्च को रियलमी पेश करेगी नए स्मार्टफोन, देखें डिजाइन और स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

Google Android ऐप पर मिलेगा नया 'Dark Mode', होगा पहले से भी ज्यादा डार्क

Free Fire MAX में कैसे पाएं Assassin Coins (Silver) और कहां करें उनका यूज? जानें तरीका

Free Fire MAX के 5 जबरदस्त पेट, एग्रेसिव प्लेयर्स के लिए हैं काफी उपयोगी

Free Fire MAX Redeem Code: इस सप्ताह रिलीज हुए कोड में मिल रहे बंडल और वाउचर, जानें कैसे करें रिडीम

Latest Videos

WhatsApp Brings A New Update, Users Can Now Pause And Resume Audio While Recording A Voice Note

News

WhatsApp Brings A New Update, Users Can Now Pause And Resume Audio While Recording A Voice Note
Best 5 Smartphones to Buy Under Rs 30,000 - Oppo Reno 7 | Realme 9 Pro+ | Vivo V23 and more

Features

Best 5 Smartphones to Buy Under Rs 30,000 - Oppo Reno 7 | Realme 9 Pro+ | Vivo V23 and more
Apple Spring Event 2022: 5 devices tipped to launch soon | iPhone SE 3 | iPad Air | Mac mini

Features

Apple Spring Event 2022: 5 devices tipped to launch soon | iPhone SE 3 | iPad Air | Mac mini
Google Pixel Users Get New Update | Fast Emergency Dialer Feature to Quickly Call Emergency Contacts

News

Google Pixel Users Get New Update | Fast Emergency Dialer Feature to Quickly Call Emergency Contacts

News

Reliance Jio World Centre unveiled in area spread across 18.5 acres in Mumbai
News
Reliance Jio World Centre unveiled in area spread across 18.5 acres in Mumbai
Apple Maps, Weather app labels Crimea under Ukraine

News

Apple Maps, Weather app labels Crimea under Ukraine
Hero MotoCorp unveils Vida sub-brand for its electric vehicles

Electric Vehicle

Hero MotoCorp unveils Vida sub-brand for its electric vehicles
Samsung quietly unveils Galaxy A13, Galaxy A23 smartphones

Mobiles

Samsung quietly unveils Galaxy A13, Galaxy A23 smartphones
India gets another massive EV charging hub which can charge 1000 cars a day

Electric Vehicle

India gets another massive EV charging hub which can charge 1000 cars a day

new arrivals in india

Y33T
Y33T

18,990

V25 5G
V25 5G

27,990

Y10
Y10

12,490

Galaxy S21 FE 256GB
Galaxy S21 FE 256GB

58,999

Galaxy M53 5G
Galaxy M53 5G

24,999

Mi 11i 8GB RAM
Mi 11i 8GB RAM

26,999

11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM
11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM

28,999

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

16,990

Best Sellers