WhatsApp beta for Desktop brings new features: Here's how to download, use it

Here's how to install WhatsApp Beta for Windows, try the new writing pad feature on your desktop.

WhatsApp beta for Windows

WhatsApp standalone app for Windows is baking under the oven for quite some time now. While the app was in beta testing it is now available for download from Microsoft’s Windows app store. Also Read - Instagram may soon ask for video verification to create new account

WhatsApp beta for Windows: What’s new?

The new WhatsApp app for desktop is based on the Universal Windows Platform (UWP). The UWP utilise multi-device functions, hence users will be able to get notifications on desktop even if their phones are not connected to the internet. The Facebook (Meta)-owned company is said to be using XAML UI language for support with native Windows apps. Also Read - WhatsApp's new Desktop app brings interesting UI changes, improvements

The design of the WhatsApp app for desktop looks quite similar to WhatsApp Web, however, it comes with several improvement and features which adds a nice touch to the app. Besides multi-device functionality, it gets a new writing pad feature that will allow users to sketch an image with the help of Windows Ink and share it within the app. In addition, the beta app for PC is said to borrow settings from mobile WhatsApp including privacy settings, notifications, storage, etc. Also Read - WhatsApp images, videos not showing in Phone Gallery? Here's a quick fix

While the app is still in beta, more features are expected to be added in the future. Apart from these, WhatsApp is said to be working on a new app for macOS Catalyst. WABetaInfo, the WhatsApp tracker cited that while Apple allows using compatible iPad apps on macOS Catalyst, WhatsApp will likely going to enable the support at a later date. The app for macOS Catalyst is said to have some UI improvements for functionality on desktop.

Image Source: WABetaInfo

In case you want to test the beta app for Windows, here are a few simple steps to follow.

How to download WhatsApp beta for Windows

– Open the web browser on your system and then paste this link in the search bar.

-Once the site opens, click on the Get Started option which will redirect to Microsoft Store app.

-On the new page you will see the Get option, tap on it, you will then be asked to sign in with Microsoft account

-You can skip the sign-in process by selecting the ‘No’ option, after which an Install button will pop-up

-The app will download automatically in case you give a few seconds breather

-Once installed, you will see the Launch option, just tap on it and the Desktop app will open with a QR scan code

-Scan with your registered mobile, and you are all set to use the beta version for Desktop.

  • Published Date: November 17, 2021 9:51 AM IST

