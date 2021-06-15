comscore WhatsApp beta for iOS reveals changes, here's what users might get
News

WhatsApp beta for iOS reveals changes, here's what users might get

Apps

WhatsApp beta v2.21.120.9 beta update for iOS likely brings a quick search for stickers shortcut; the feature, however, doesn't work for third-party sticker packs.

WhatsApp iOS

Image source: Pexels

WhatsApp is likely testing a feature that will allow iOS users to easily search for stickers on the app. As per the WABetaInfo report, the Facebook-owned messaging platform is rolling out the feature for users via iOS 2.21.120.9 beta update. Also Read - How to temporarily deactivate/permanently delete WhatsApp account

WhatsApp Search for Stickers shortcut

While WhatsApp released a quick search for stickers shortcut on Android via v2.21.12.1 update earlier this month, the feature is now being rolled to the iOS platform, WABetaInfo notes. To find if the feature is available on your iOS device, here’s what you can do. Also Read - WhatsApp COVID-19 relief efforts: How you can get resources during the pandemic

– In the WhatsApp chat bar just type a keyword and if you see a different square-shaped icon or colour for the emoji button, then the specific sticker has been found. Tapping on the emoji button will pop-up stickers related to the keyword you typed in the chat bar. Also Read - Good news! Jio users can now check COVID-19 vaccine slots on WhatsApp - here's how

WABetaInfo notes that the feature doesn’t work for third-party stickers but rather on the designer that created the sticker pack.

On a related note, the WhatsApp tracker said that the cross-messaging platform has restored green colour notification for its Android beta app. For those unaware or who haven’t seen the change, WhatsApp began testing a dark blue shade for its notifications via the 2.21.12.12 beta update for Android. While the blue colour was visible in the WhatsApp notifications for the app name, reply, and mark as read buttons, the instant messaging app had opted for sticking to the old green colour scheme. As per the report, the decision to revert back to the original colour was made following feedback from beta users.

That said, WhatsApp is reportedly testing a Flash Call feature that will allow users to log into their accounts quickly. Quite similar to Telegram, WhatsApp will likely make a flash call to the user for their phone verification instead of asking to enter the six-digit code.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: June 15, 2021 9:16 AM IST

