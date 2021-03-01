comscore WhatsApp beta update to introduce new UI for media footer section
News

WhatsApp to get a new design for media footer on Android, here's how it looks

Apps

WhatsApp is working on a new UI for the media footer which will be introduced in the 2.21.5.4 update of the app. The feature is used to send media files.

WhatsApp Media Footer

WhatsApp is all set to receive a redesigned media footer in an upcoming update as per WhatsApp-tracking platform WABetainfo. Also Read - WhatsApp Mute Video feature now rolling out: Here's how to use it

The app’s latest beta 2.21.5.4 update for Android shows a new design for the ‘sending media files’ option and the feature is currently under development and expected to be rolled out soon. The new feature is for the section where users add text to images or videos they are sending to other users. Also Read - WhatsApp tips and tricks: How to read deleted WhatsApp messages on Android

There is an in-app editing tool that can be used to edit the media before it can be sent to other contacts or before uploading it as your Status. Also Read - WhatsApp turns 12 years old: 5 important facts about the messaging platform

How will the new WhatsApp feature look?

WABetainfo has released screenshots of the new feature and it shows the difference between the older and the new user interface (UI). The new UI shows that the text bar, send button and the button to send media are more clearly aligned in one tab as compared to the previous UI.

All the text is clubbed into one tab with a light grey background. Another change made to the interface is that the media button icon has also been changed to look more like a gallery icon now rather than a ‘+’ icon like before.

WhatsApp Media Footer

(Image: WABetainfo)

Other than the changes in the UI, there doesn’t seem to be any other changes that are being introduced in the new beta update.

WABetainfo has also said that the upcoming feature called “Read Later” has been renamed “Archived Chats”. This feature gives us the option to save certain messaged to be read later even if a new message has arrived. WhatsApp will announce in an upcoming article when this update will be made available to beta testers.

WhatsApp has been working on a lot of new features for its platform and is also expected to roll out a few of them for the web-based messaging service as well. Stay tuned to this space to keep yourself updated with all the latest on WhatsApp.

Published Date: March 1, 2021 3:46 PM IST
  • Published Date: March 1, 2021 3:46 PM IST

