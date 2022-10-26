comscore WhatsApp is testing captions for forwards on the platform: Check details
News

WhatsApp beta users can now caption images, videos, gifs, and documents that they forward

Apps

Meta-owned WhatsApp will soon get the ability to caption images, videos, gifs, and documents while sharing. Currently, the feature is in the beta period.

Highlights

  • WhatsApp beta testers are getting the ability to caption forwards.
  • The feature is available in version 2.22.23.15.
  • It will soon release for the public on both Android and iOS platforms.
WhatsApp

WhatsApp is without a doubt the most used instant messaging app to send Good Mornings in India. It offers free messaging to anyone in the world and brings new useful features in every beta. Just like that, the app’s latest beta is allowing users to add captions while forwarding media and documents on the platform. The new feature is expected to help users communicate better. Also Read - WhatsApp down: IT Ministry asks Meta for a reason behind the two-hour global outage

WhatsApp beta users get the ability to caption media and document forwards

As spotted by WABetaInfo, the WhatsApp users in the beta program are now getting early access to a new feature that may not be game-changing but could be useful for some. The new feature allows users to caption photos, videos, gifs, and documents while forwarding them to anyone. Whether it be a group or a single chat, beta users can now caption media and documents while forwarding. Also Read - WhatsApp rolls out image blur tool for desktop beta users: Details here

Previously, or even now for non-beta users, when you forward something to someone – it can be anything from media like images, videos, gifs to documents, you get an option to simply share it with others. However, there could be instances when you want to say something while forwarding, if so, this feature will help you. Also Read - WhatsApp services resumes after 2 hour of global outage

The feature is present in the WhatsApp beta version 2.22.23.15. Since it’s in the beta stage, it is not available for everyone. However, non-beta Android users are expected to get it soon, followed by iOS users.

In related news, WhatsApp was also spotted testing Facebook Avatars for WhatApp. The feature lets you create a 3D avatar of yourself that will then help you have your own set of personalized stickers. It was so far available on all other Meta apps including Instagram, Messenger, and Facebook feed.

In addition to this, the Meta-owned app will soon be getting the Blur feature for WhatsApp desktop. This could be handy for the office, as you can quickly blur some part of the image and send it to groups. It is already available for some beta testers.

  • Published Date: October 26, 2022 6:17 PM IST
