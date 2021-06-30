WhatsApp brings Instagram-like disappearing photos, videos feature: How to use

WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature for Android users. The new WhatsApp feature is inspired by Instagram’s disappearing images/videos feature. The instant messaging platform has been working on the new disappearing photos and videos feature for a long time now. Also Read - 10 most downloaded apps on Google Play store, App store in 2021 so far

The disappearing photos/videos feature is now rolling out but only for Android users. We believe, the feature will arrive for iPhone users in the days to come. The timeline is yet to be specified. Also Read - You will no longer require 10K followers to share links in Instagram Stories

How to use WhatsApp disappearing photos feature

WhatsApp calls this feature “view once”. As the name suggests, once this feature is enabled by the user, photos and videos they send to a contact or group can be viewed only once. The feature works more like Instagram’s disappearing photo/video feature, which has been there for a while now. Also Read - WhatsApp likely to bring voice note waveforms, forward in-app sticker packs for Android

As per screenshots shared by WaBetaInfo, the feature can be used to send disappearing photos/videos by just selecting them from the phone’s gallery. Once that is done, you will need to tap on the clock-like icon displayed near the “Add a caption” section. WhatsApp will then let you send disappearing photos/videos to contacts.

The feature is a part of WhatsApp’s 2.21.14.3 Android version. So, if you haven’t received the disappearing photos or videos feature yet, first update the WhatsApp app to the latest version. For this, you will need to head over to the Google Play store.

The feature works slightly differently for groups. Once you send a disappearing photo/video to a WhatsApp group, every member of the group will be able to view it once. In the group, the Message Info section will show who viewed the photo along with the time.

Few months ago, WhatsApp launched disappearing messages feature for both Android and iOS users. The Disappearing messages feature, once enabled, automatically deletes a message after 7 days from the day it was sent.