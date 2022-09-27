Whatsapp Bug Found On Android Ios Devices Do This Immediately To Stay Safe

A new WhatsApp vulnerability has been reported by the Meta-owned instant messaging application. Indian cybersecurity nodal agency CERT-In has also issued a high-security alert, warning users about a possibility of losing or compromising data to a malicious actor. Also Read - WhatsApp rolling out new ‘call links’ feature and working on 32-person video call: Details here

The notification issued by WhatsApp and Indian cybersecurity agency CERT-In claims that this vulnerability affects WhatsApp for Android and iOS prior to v2.22.16.12. Also Read - WhatsApp safety features every user should be aware of

How can the WhatsApp bug be misused?

The govt agency claims that multiple vulnerabilities have been reported in WhatsApp which could be exploited by a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code on the targeted system. Also Read - WhatsApp plans to turn you into a sticker pack: Here’s how

The agency claims that this vulnerability exists in WhatsApp due to integer overflow. What this means that any person can execute remote code through a video call.

The malicious actor can take control by sending a specially-crafted video file. Which will let them execute arbitrary code.

In remote code execution, a hacker can remotely execute commands on someone else’s computing device.

Remote code executions (RCEs) usually occur due to malicious malware downloaded by the host and can happen regardless of the device’s geographic location. The recently disclosed vulnerability has been called CVE-2022-36934, with a severity score of 9.8 out of 10 on the CVE scale.

What should you do?

Both of these vulnerabilities have been patched in the latest versions of WhatsApp. The user just needs to make sure that they have updated to the latest version of the application.