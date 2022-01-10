WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that will let users search more efficiently on the app. This advanced search feature is likely to be introduced for Business accounts on both Android and iOS, reported WABetaInfo. The feature will allow users to use filters to search in their chats and messages on the app. Once this feature is rolled out for WhatsApp Business account users, they will see Contacts, Non-contacts and Unread categories while searching on the app. Also Read - How to change or reset UPI PIN using WhatsApp

This way, users will be able to access the required information more easily. As per the screenshot taken on WhatsApp Business for Android shared in the report, along with categories like photos, gifs, videos, audios, documents and links, users will also see the three additional categories to further narrow the searches. The report confirms that not just Android WhatsApp Buisness accounts on iOS will also receive the same feature soon. Also Read - You don't have to guess names! WhatsApp notifications can now show you display pictures

Notably, the advanced search feature is not very useful for a regular WhatsApp user, the feature will not be released on WhatsApp Messenger. If you have a WhatsApp Business account and still haven’t received it, it will roll out for you as well in the next few days or weeks. Also Read - Bulli Bai app controversy shows how unsafe Indian women are on the internet

For the unversed, WABetaInfo recently reported that the messaging platform might soon launch a new feature for its users. It is also said to be working on a feature ‘Businesses Nearby’ that will show users all the businesses restaurants, grocery stores, clothing stores and more, when they look for something on the app. The company had earlier confirmed multi-device support that will enable users to use their WhatsApp from up to four different devices without having their primary device nearby. The feature arrived on WhatsApp Beta for Android and is expected to roll out to the public in the coming days.

The messaging platform is also working on a WhatsApp profile photo in notifications feature that will let users see profile photos of the sender in the system notifications. However, the feature is released only to limited beta testers on iOS 15 as of now. It is expected that the messaging platform could likely bring this feature to more accounts soon.