WhatsApp to introduce Quick Replies feature for Business Beta users

WhatsApp constantly brings new and amazing features to improve the experience of its users. Now WhatsApp Business is getting new features, including a new shortcut for quickly replying to messages. As per a report by WhatsApp features tracker WABetaInfo, WhatsApp Business for Beta is receiving a new shortcut for the Quick Replies functionality. The new shortcut is available for beta testers on Android and iOS devices.

WhatsApp new feature

According to WABetaInfo, if you are a Beta user, you can activate this feature by pressing "/" on the keyboard and selecting a message from the list to send to a customer. The new shortcut is available in the chat share action menu. The WhatsApp beta Android users can see the same option. The feature is not new for WhatsApp. Earlier in 2019, the tech giant announced a slew of new Web and desktop features for its WhatsApp Business app.

The feature included quick replies, labels, and chat list filtering and can be used on the Web version as well as desktop apps.

To recall, the instant messaging giant starts rolling out a new update through the Google Play Beta Program with the latest 2.22.1.7 version. The feature will bring message deletion in groups if you’re a group admin for a future update. The feature is not available and is under development, and there is no official date as to when the tech giant will roll out this upcoming feature. In addition, the company was found testing a new in-app camera interface earlier this month for Android.

As per WABetaInfo, the instant messaging app is planning to bring the Flash shortcut and a circular shade to the Switch Camera button.