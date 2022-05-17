comscore WhatsApp to get subscription plans soon: Check details
WhatsApp Business to soon get Premium subscription plan: Check details

WhatsApp is working on subscription plan called WhatsApp Premium for business account holders. This plan is expected to be available on an option basis to users.

WhatsApp is said to be working on a subscription plan for its business app. This new subscription plan will give users access to a bunch of new features that that are not available within the app yet. According to a report by WABetaInfo, the new subscription plan called WhatsApp Premium will enables WhatsApp’s Business app users to link up to 10 devices from the same WhatsApp number. Users will also be able to rename all of these devices separately such that they are able to identify them easily. As of now, this number is restricted to a total of four devices across WhatsApp’s apps on various platforms. Also Read - WhatsApp will soon let you exit groups without letting anyone know

In addition to this, WhatsApp Premium will enable users to create a unique custom business link. The blog site notes that while businesses can already use short links to let customers contact them by opening a link that includes their phone number, but WhatsApp Premium will let business accounts create a custom link, for example, wa.me/(name of business). This in turn, will enable WhatsApp users to identify and interact with business accounts easily. Also Read - WhatsApp working on new rich-preview feature to make link-sharing better on Status updates

“It is not a username but it is unique, so the custom short link will always open a specific business chat,” the blog site noted. Also Read - This state’s traffic police is using WhatsApp to remind people about their violations

The blog site also notes that WhatsApp Premium is an optional feature. This means that WhatsApp Business account holders will not be forced to pay up and use benefits under this plan. Instead, they can opt for it if they want to use the features that are offered as a part of this plan.

As far as availability is concerned, the blog site notes that this feature is being developed for WhatsApp Business’ Desktop, Android and iOS based app that it will be available to users in future. In the meantime, the Meta-owned messaging app is also expected to add more features to WhatsApp Premium making it worthwhile for the users. There is no word on pricing yet.

What else?

Separately, WhatsApp is also working on a feature that will enable users to leave a group silently. As per a separate report by the blog site, when this feature is rolled out, only group admins will be notified about a member leaving the group.

  • Published Date: May 17, 2022 4:24 PM IST

