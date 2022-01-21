comscore WhatsApp may have finally found a remedy for this long-term Android iOS issue
  • Home
  • Apps
  • WhatsApp may have finally found a remedy for this long-term Android iOS issue
News

WhatsApp may have finally found a remedy for this long-term Android iOS issue

Apps

As per the WABetaInfo report, WhatsApp for iOS will soon bring the ability to migrate chat history to an Android phone.

WhatsApp

Transferring photos, videos, or even contacts from iPhone to Android isn’t a tedious task. But it isn’t the same when it comes to transferring WhatsApp data from Android to iOS. However, the Meta-owned platform may soon bring this ability for iOS users. Also Read - From pausing voice recordings to in-app support, here are top features coming to WhatsApp

As per the WABetaInfo report, WhatsApp for iOS will bring the ability to migrate chat history to an Android phone. The report revealed WhatsApp for iOS beta version 22.2.74 that carries references about the ability to import chat history. The outlet even shared a screenshot that shows WhatsApp seeking permission to import data. At present, the option is only available on some Samsung and Google Pixel devices. Also Read - Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel released silently, brings in cross-play and cross-save support

Image Source: WABetaInfo

To recall, the WhatsApp chat transfer feature was released for select Samsung phones in August 2021. The cross-messaging platform rolled out the feature to Pixel devices in October. The option is also available on Android devices running Google’s latest Android 12 OS. Also Read - WhatsApp starts testing in-app support for Android, iOS users

There isn’t a feasible way to transfer message history from one platform to another, and users have to rely on third-party apps to migrate data. While a beta update last year suggested the feature to arrive on the platform soon, it didn’t reach the end-users. But the latest screenshot suggests the feature might be underway.

As for upcoming features in the platform, WhatsApp is expected to add hide your ‘last seen’ from specific contacts, Instagram-Facebook-like message reactions, Read Later feature this year. In addition, users might also get the ability to create their own stickers and open Instagram Reels from within the app. An exact timeline as to when these features will launch or how they will function is not known yet.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: January 21, 2022 8:29 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Microsoft to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation even after Activision acquisition
Gaming
Microsoft to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation even after Activision acquisition
OnePlus 9RT vs Xiaomi 11T Pro: Guess the winner?

Features

OnePlus 9RT vs Xiaomi 11T Pro: Guess the winner?

Biggest acquisitions made in the gaming industry: Microsoft-Activision Blizzard, Tencent-Supercell, and more

Photo Gallery

Biggest acquisitions made in the gaming industry: Microsoft-Activision Blizzard, Tencent-Supercell, and more

Biggest acquisitions made in the gaming industry: Microsoft-Activision Blizzard, Tencent-Supercell, and more

Photo Gallery

Biggest acquisitions made in the gaming industry: Microsoft-Activision Blizzard, Tencent-Supercell, and more

Yamaha EMF electric scooter with 100kmph top speed unveiled: Price, features

Electric Vehicle

Yamaha EMF electric scooter with 100kmph top speed unveiled: Price, features

1000 drones to light up Delhi skies at Beating the Retreat Ceremony

News

1000 drones to light up Delhi skies at Beating the Retreat Ceremony

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Microsoft to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation even after Activision acquisition

Yamaha EMF electric scooter with 100kmph top speed unveiled: Price, features

1000 drones to light up Delhi skies at Beating the Retreat Ceremony

Best prepaid plan under Rs 300 to work from home: Airtel, Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea

Call of Duty could ditch yearly release schedule attract players

OnePlus 9RT vs Xiaomi 11T Pro: Guess the winner?

Indian states invite Elon Musk to set up Tesla factory, but is it feasible?

This Indian couple is set to get married in Metaverse next month

Activate and Schedule Dark Mode on Android Smartphones

Meet India s first couple set to marry in the metaverse

Related Topics

Related Stories

WhatsApp may have finally found a remedy for this long-term Android iOS issue

Apps

WhatsApp may have finally found a remedy for this long-term Android iOS issue
Karnataka government launches AVGC Center of Excellence with Animation, VFX, Gaming courses

News

Karnataka government launches AVGC Center of Excellence with Animation, VFX, Gaming courses
Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel released silently, brings in cross-play and cross-save support

Gaming

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel released silently, brings in cross-play and cross-save support
Clubhouse users make obscene remarks on Muslim women, Delhi Police files FIR

Apps

Clubhouse users make obscene remarks on Muslim women, Delhi Police files FIR
You will soon be able to chat with WhatsApp to get help

News

You will soon be able to chat with WhatsApp to get help

हिंदी समाचार

MG Motor India की सस्ती इलेक्ट्रिक कार, कब होगी लॉन्च? नई रिपोर्ट में हुआ खुलासा

Free Fire में OB32 update के बाद आने वाले 5 सबसे अच्छे स्टाइलिश कॉस्ट्यूम की लिस्ट, जानें इन्हें पाने का तरीका

Free Fire खेलने में हो रही परेशानी की शिकायत कैसे करें? यहां जाने सबसे आसान तरीका

BSNL के सबसे सस्ते प्रीपेड प्लान्स की लिस्ट, Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea सभी को छोड़ा पीछे

Garena Free Fire का Squad Beatz Events कैलेंडर लीक, जानें कब शुरू होंगे नए इवेंट और मिलेंगे क्या रिवॉर्ड

Latest Videos

Apple budget iPhone SE+ 5G to launch in late April | New iPad Air model may arrive too

News

Apple budget iPhone SE+ 5G to launch in late April | New iPad Air model may arrive too
How To Send Password Protected Email Using Gmail: Easy Step-by-Step Guide

News

How To Send Password Protected Email Using Gmail: Easy Step-by-Step Guide
This Indian couple is set to get married in Metaverse next month

Features

This Indian couple is set to get married in Metaverse next month
How to Activate and Schedule Dark Mode on Android Smartphones | BGR Tutorial | BGR India

Features

How to Activate and Schedule Dark Mode on Android Smartphones | BGR Tutorial | BGR India

News

Microsoft to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation even after Activision acquisition
Gaming
Microsoft to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation even after Activision acquisition
Yamaha EMF electric scooter with 100kmph top speed unveiled: Price, features

Electric Vehicle

Yamaha EMF electric scooter with 100kmph top speed unveiled: Price, features
1000 drones to light up Delhi skies at Beating the Retreat Ceremony

News

1000 drones to light up Delhi skies at Beating the Retreat Ceremony
Best prepaid plan under Rs 300 to work from home: Airtel, Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea

Telecom

Best prepaid plan under Rs 300 to work from home: Airtel, Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea
Call of Duty could ditch yearly release schedule attract players

Gaming

Call of Duty could ditch yearly release schedule attract players

new arrivals in india

Tecno Pova Neo
Tecno Pova Neo

12,999

Realme 9i
Realme 9i

13,999

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G
Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G

26,999

Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G
Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G

39,999

Vivo Y33T
Vivo Y33T

18,990

Vivo V23
Vivo V23

29,990

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Best Sellers