WhatsApp may have finally found a remedy for this long-term Android iOS issue

Transferring photos, videos, or even contacts from iPhone to Android isn’t a tedious task. But it isn’t the same when it comes to transferring WhatsApp data from Android to iOS. However, the Meta-owned platform may soon bring this ability for iOS users. Also Read - From pausing voice recordings to in-app support, here are top features coming to WhatsApp

As per the WABetaInfo report, WhatsApp for iOS will bring the ability to migrate chat history to an Android phone. The report revealed WhatsApp for iOS beta version 22.2.74 that carries references about the ability to import chat history. The outlet even shared a screenshot that shows WhatsApp seeking permission to import data. At present, the option is only available on some Samsung and Google Pixel devices. Also Read - Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel released silently, brings in cross-play and cross-save support

To recall, the WhatsApp chat transfer feature was released for select Samsung phones in August 2021. The cross-messaging platform rolled out the feature to Pixel devices in October. The option is also available on Android devices running Google’s latest Android 12 OS. Also Read - WhatsApp starts testing in-app support for Android, iOS users

There isn’t a feasible way to transfer message history from one platform to another, and users have to rely on third-party apps to migrate data. While a beta update last year suggested the feature to arrive on the platform soon, it didn’t reach the end-users. But the latest screenshot suggests the feature might be underway.

As for upcoming features in the platform, WhatsApp is expected to add hide your ‘last seen’ from specific contacts, Instagram-Facebook-like message reactions, Read Later feature this year. In addition, users might also get the ability to create their own stickers and open Instagram Reels from within the app. An exact timeline as to when these features will launch or how they will function is not known yet.