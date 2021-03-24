WhatsApp chatbot MyGov Corona Helpdesk surpasses 30 million users in India

WhatsApp chatbot MyGov Corona Helpdesk has surpassed 30 million users over the last year. With this milestone, the chatbot has become one of the largest COVID helplines on the cross-messaging platform. The MyGov Corona Helpdesk chatbot was introduced by the Ministry of Health last year. Also Read - 5 WhatsApp upcoming features to launch in 2021: Audio message playback speed, muti-device support, and more

One of the largest API-based helplines on WhatsApp, it was released to curb the spread of COVID-19 related misinformation on the platform. The chatbot is powered by Haptik's Conversation AI solutions, and is available in two languages- Hindi and English.

During its first anniversary, MyGov Corona Helpdesk organised a virtual session where it cited that the chatbot has processed over 45 million conversations on WhatsApp across the country with more than 67 million messages sent since its debut.

“Over the last year, MyGov Corona Helpdesk, an AI-enabled Chatbot has been a path-breaking technological solution that has helped millions of citizens by providing timely updates about the COVID-19 pandemic. The right communication strategy combined with innovative technology has been integral to deal with the pandemic, and it has been one of the endeavours of Digital India and its initiative, MyGov to become the bridge between Citizens and Government and ensure dissemination of authentic information, curb rumours, myths and misinformation. Through its one-year journey, MyGov Corona Helpdesk has evolved into a vaccination interactive system and is also giving key information about Co-WIN,” MyGov and Digital India CEO Abhishek Singh said.

In addition to the MyGov helpline, WhatsApp enabled more than 15 COVID helplines in 13 other states in English and regional languages. In case you want to use the helpline, just dial the number +91 9013151515 on your device call log and save it in the contact list. Once the number is saved, open WhatsApp then tap on the three-dot icon and select the Refresh button in the following tile. Search for the MyGov helpline in the WhatsApp contact list and then start a chat by typing ‘Hi’. The chatbot will then provide you emergency contact no, email id, option to choose from frequently asked questions or type in their own query. The answer was given in the form of a video, infographic, or text.

Notably, MyGov Corona Helpdesk lauded award under the category Best Innovation for Covid-19′ — Society Peoples Choice last year in June. That said, the second phase of coronavirus vaccination commenced in India on March 1. The vaccination for coronavirus that was released primarily for senior citizens with age above 60 years and those who are above 45 years of age suffering from co-morbidities will continue till March 31.