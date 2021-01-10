WhatsApp is making headlines since the last week after it updated the privacy policy. Users have been slamming the Facebook-owned messaging platform for collecting data and sharing with the parent company, as mentioned in the app policy. For the very first time, WhatsApp’s head Will Cathcart opens up and assures that all chats happening on the platform are secure and encrypted. He further says that neither WhatsApp or Facebook can see the private chats. Also Read - Want to delete WhatsApp? 3 alternative secure messaging apps to try

‘WhatsApp chats are secure’

Cathcart took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the updated WhatsApp privacy policy. “With end-to-end encryption, we cannot see your private chats or calls and neither can Facebook. We’re committed to this technology and committed to defending it globally,” one of the tweet noted. The messaging platform long ago said that all messages exchanged on WhatsApp are end-to-end encrypted. In other words, chats are protected and no one, not even WhatsApp, will be able to see them. Also Read - What is Signal, why is everyone talking about it?

Cathcart also explained that the company updated the privacy policy to be transparent. In the tweet he mentioned, “we’ve updated our policy to be transparent and to better describe optional people-to-business features. We wrote about it in October — this includes commerce on WhatsApp and the ability for people to message a business.” Also Read - Tech tips: How to move WhatsApp group chats to Signal

I’ve been watching a bunch of discussion this week about the privacy policy update we’re in the process of making @WhatsApp and wanted to share some thoughts. Thread 👇 — Will Cathcart (@wcathcart) January 8, 2021

“It’s important for us to be clear this update describes business communication and does not change WhatsApp’s data sharing practices with Facebook. It does not impact how people communicate privately with friends or family wherever they are in the world,” WhatsApp head further added. “We’re in a competition on privacy with others and that’s very good for the world. People should have choices in how they communicate and feel confident that no one else can see their chats. There are people who disagree with this, including some governments.”

Cathcart said, “we’re proud of the service we offer, and we’ll continue to develop technology and practices to provide private, secure communications for as many people as we can.” He further added, “we are so committed to end-to-end encryption, and why we keep improving the privacy of WhatsApp, such as with our launch of disappearing messages in November. Our innovation on privacy will continue.”