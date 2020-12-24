comscore WhatsApp Christmas stickers can be downloaded | BGR India
WhatsApp Christmas stickers: Here's how to download and send

WhatsApp Christmas stickers can be downloaded from the Play Store and added to the messaging app to send to contacts. Here's how.

WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging apps in India, which makes it a great platform to exchange wishes on festivals. With Christmas around the corner, many people are taking to WhatsApp to send Merry Christmas stickers to their loved ones. Notably, WhatsApp has not added Merry Christmas stickers to its apps but for those looking to send Christmas WhatsApp stickers, there are several packs to download from the Google Play Store. Also Read - 4 WhatsApp features we expect to see in 2021

For instance, there are Christmas Stickers for WhatsApp, Merry Christmas Stickers for 2020 WhatsApp, Christmas Stickers for WhatsApp (WAStickers), Animated Christmas Stickers for WhatsApp 2020, and more. The sticker packs can be downloaded and added to the WhatsApp app to send to contacts. Also Read - WhatsApp for iOS gets paste multiple items feature: Here's how to use

WhatsApp Christmas stickers: How to install, send

To add the stickers packs to the messaging app, Android users will need to first head to Play Store. Next type, ‘WhatsApp Christmas Stickers’ in the search tab. Here, you will see a list of Christmas stickers pack that you can choose from depending on which ones you like. Most are free to use. Multiple sticker packs can be downloaded as well. Also Read - Audio/video calling coming to Whatsapp Web next year: Facebook

Click on the ‘Install’ button next to the sticker pack you wish to download. Once downloaded, the sticker packs will then need to be added to WhatsApp. When you open the downloaded stickers pack, a pop up asking whether you want to add the sticker pack to WhatsApp will show. Click on the ‘Add’ option.

To send the downloaded stickers to a chat, simply open the chatbox and click on the sticker icon. Here, you should find the new stickers.

Another way to download stickers is directly through the WhatsApp app. In this case, you will need to first open a chatbox and then tap the stickers icon. Here, browse down to see a Google Play Store icon. Click on the icon to open the Play Store and then search for stickers to download.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is gearing up to roll out audio and video calling feature for its web version next year, Facebook confirmed to news agency Reuters. The feature is already available for WhatsApp on Android and iOS.

  Published Date: December 24, 2020 2:58 PM IST
  Updated Date: December 24, 2020 3:03 PM IST

