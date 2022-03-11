Meta-owned messaging platform, WhatsApp, has introduced a new open-source web extension called Code Verify for its web users. As per the official company blog, the extension “automatically verifies the authenticity of the WhatsApp Web code being served to your browser”. The extension will make sure that the WhatsApp Web code is not altered to make web experience safe and secure. Also Read - Top security features to keep your data safe on WhatsApp, Instagram, Twitter and more

As per the company blog, “Code Verify expands on the concept of subresource integrity, a security feature that lets web browsers verify that the resources they fetch haven’t been manipulated. Subresource integrity applies only to single files, but Code Verify checks the resources on the entire webpage. To do this at scale, and to enhance trust in the process, Code Verify partners with Cloudflare to act as a trusted third party.” Also Read - No more arguments in WhatsApp groups. App working on new “Polls” feature

How to use Code Verify

Users can download the web extension for Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, and Mozilla Firefox from Meta Open Source. Meta assures that “neither WhatsApp nor Meta will know whether someone has downloaded the Code Verify extension.” Notably, the Code Verify extension cannot send texts or chats between two users to Cloudflare. Also Read - WhatsApp might introduce a group polling feature for users

Once you install the extension on your browser, it will automatically start running when you open the WhatsApp Web. The web browser’s toolbar allows users to see its findings.

If the WhatsApp Web code is fully validated, the Code Verify icon will appear green. If it shows an orange icon, it means you need to refresh your page or another browser extension is interfering with Code Verify. In case you see a red icon, it means “there is a possible security issue with the WhatsApp Web code you’re being served”.

In the last case, you will see one of the three messages:

Network lost: If your network is lost and the page can’t be verified, you’ll see a question mark in an orange circle on the Code Verify extension.

Might be at risk: If one or more of your extensions interfere with page verification, you’ll see a question mark in an orange circle on the Code Verify extension.

Verification could not be done: If the extension detects that the code you are using to run WhatsApp Web is different from that used by other people, the Code Verify icon will turn red. Also, you get “!” The icon will also appear.