comscore WhatsApp introduces Code Verify to protect its web browser: How it works
  • Home
  • Apps
  • WhatsApp introduces 'Code Verify', a browser extension to protect web users
News

WhatsApp introduces 'Code Verify', a browser extension to protect web users

Apps

As per the company, WhatsApp's Code Verify "automatically verifies the authenticity of the WhatsApp Web code being served to your browser".

WhatsApp-Code-Verify-

Image: Meta

Meta-owned messaging platform, WhatsApp, has introduced a new open-source web extension called Code Verify for its web users. As per the official company blog, the extension “automatically verifies the authenticity of the WhatsApp Web code being served to your browser”. The extension will make sure that the WhatsApp Web code is not altered to make web experience safe and secure. Also Read - Top security features to keep your data safe on WhatsApp, Instagram, Twitter and more

As per the company blog, “Code Verify expands on the concept of subresource integrity, a security feature that lets web browsers verify that the resources they fetch haven’t been manipulated. Subresource integrity applies only to single files, but Code Verify checks the resources on the entire webpage. To do this at scale, and to enhance trust in the process, Code Verify partners with Cloudflare to act as a trusted third party.” Also Read - No more arguments in WhatsApp groups. App working on new “Polls” feature

How to use Code Verify

Users can download the web extension for Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, and Mozilla Firefox from Meta Open Source. Meta assures that “neither WhatsApp nor Meta will know whether someone has downloaded the Code Verify extension.” Notably, the Code Verify extension cannot send texts or chats between two users to Cloudflare. Also Read - WhatsApp might introduce a group polling feature for users

Once you install the extension on your browser, it will automatically start running when you open the WhatsApp Web. The web browser’s toolbar allows users to see its findings.

If the WhatsApp Web code is fully validated, the Code Verify icon will appear green. If it shows an orange icon, it means you need to refresh your page or another browser extension is interfering with Code Verify. In case you see a red icon, it means “there is a possible security issue with the WhatsApp Web code you’re being served”.

In the last case, you will see one of the three messages:

Network lost: If your network is lost and the page can’t be verified, you’ll see a question mark in an orange circle on the Code Verify extension.

Might be at risk: If one or more of your extensions interfere with page verification, you’ll see a question mark in an orange circle on the Code Verify extension.

Verification could not be done: If the extension detects that the code you are using to run WhatsApp Web is different from that used by other people, the Code Verify icon will turn red. Also, you get “!” The icon will also appear.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: March 11, 2022 9:29 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

WhatsApp introduces Code Verify to protect its web browser: How it works
Apps
WhatsApp introduces Code Verify to protect its web browser: How it works
Seven Apple iPhones among 10 best-selling smartphone models in the world

Mobiles

Seven Apple iPhones among 10 best-selling smartphone models in the world

Okinawa Autotech reveals new electric scooter teaser: Watch video

Electric Vehicle

Okinawa Autotech reveals new electric scooter teaser: Watch video

Here are our initial thoughts about the Realme 9 5G SE

Features

Here are our initial thoughts about the Realme 9 5G SE

Apple Arcade to soon get new supercar racing game

Gaming

Apple Arcade to soon get new supercar racing game

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Seven Apple iPhones among 10 best-selling smartphone models in the world

Okinawa Autotech reveals new electric scooter teaser: Watch video

Realme 9 5G SE And Realme 9 5G Launched With 5,000mAh Battery And Triple Rear Camera Setup, Check Price And Specs Here

Apple Arcade to soon get new supercar racing game

Eight more women accuse Sony of systemic sexism

Here are our initial thoughts about the Realme 9 5G SE

Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G first impressions: Light on the foot

Exclusive | Better.com terminated thousands of employees in India, US

Apple just launched the most expensive Mac Mini (Note to self: DO NOT CALL IT THAT)

Tutorial: How To Download Your CBSE 10th And 12th 1st Term Results On DigiLocker? Checkout Video

Related Topics

Related Stories

WhatsApp introduces Code Verify to protect its web browser: How it works

Apps

WhatsApp introduces Code Verify to protect its web browser: How it works
Top security features to keep your data safe on WhatsApp, Instagram, Twitter and more

Features

Top security features to keep your data safe on WhatsApp, Instagram, Twitter and more
No more arguments in WhatsApp groups. App working on new 'Polls' feature

Apps

No more arguments in WhatsApp groups. App working on new 'Polls' feature
How to check account balance via WhatsApp: Follow these simple steps

How To

How to check account balance via WhatsApp: Follow these simple steps
WhatsApp is working on a new group polling feature

Apps

WhatsApp is working on a new group polling feature

हिंदी समाचार

Haier OLED PRO TV हुआ भारत में लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

Russia-Ukraine War: Amazon, YouTube और Google Play ने भी रूस में बंद की अपनी सेवाएं, यूक्रेन को पहुंचाई करोड़ों की मदद

Free Fire Max में मौजूद मार्च 2022 के 5 बेस्ट कैरेक्टर्स, जो Factory Roof challenge में दिलाएंगे जीत

Facebook Group में अब बंद होगी फेक न्यूज! नए फीचर्स देंगे ऐड्मिन को ज्यादा कंट्रोल

Infinix ने भारत में लॉन्च किए 2 सस्ते स्मार्ट TV, कीमत 11999 रुपये से शुरू

Latest Videos

Realme 9 5G SE And Realme 9 5G Launched With 5,000mAh Battery And Triple Rear Camera Setup, Check Price And Specs Here

News

Realme 9 5G SE And Realme 9 5G Launched With 5,000mAh Battery And Triple Rear Camera Setup, Check Price And Specs Here
Tutorial: How To Download Your CBSE 10th And 12th 1st Term Results On DigiLocker? Checkout Video

Features

Tutorial: How To Download Your CBSE 10th And 12th 1st Term Results On DigiLocker? Checkout Video
Here's How You Can Record WhatsApp Calls on Android Smartphones, Watch Tutorial Video

News

Here's How You Can Record WhatsApp Calls on Android Smartphones, Watch Tutorial Video
Samsung is Expected to Launch Galaxy A Series in Mid-March | watch video

News

Samsung is Expected to Launch Galaxy A Series in Mid-March | watch video

News

Seven Apple iPhones among 10 best-selling smartphone models in the world
Mobiles
Seven Apple iPhones among 10 best-selling smartphone models in the world
Okinawa Autotech reveals new electric scooter teaser: Watch video

Electric Vehicle

Okinawa Autotech reveals new electric scooter teaser: Watch video
Realme 9 5G SE And Realme 9 5G Launched With 5,000mAh Battery And Triple Rear Camera Setup, Check Price And Specs Here

News

Realme 9 5G SE And Realme 9 5G Launched With 5,000mAh Battery And Triple Rear Camera Setup, Check Price And Specs Here
Apple Arcade to soon get new supercar racing game

Gaming

Apple Arcade to soon get new supercar racing game
Eight more women accuse Sony of systemic sexism

News

Eight more women accuse Sony of systemic sexism

new arrivals in india

Y33T
Y33T

18,990

V25 5G
V25 5G

27,990

Y10
Y10

12,490

Galaxy S21 FE 256GB
Galaxy S21 FE 256GB

58,999

Galaxy M53 5G
Galaxy M53 5G

24,999

Mi 11i 8GB RAM
Mi 11i 8GB RAM

26,999

11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM
11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM

28,999

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

16,990

Best Sellers