Whatsapp Communities A Rival To Telegram Channels Feature Spotted On Web Version

WhatsApp Communities feature, a rival to Telegram Channels, spotted on Web version

WhatsApp Communities icon has been spotted on the messaging application for the beta version

WhatsApp is working on a new feature for its desktop version. WhatsApp Communities, a feature that was introduced earlier this year has been spotted on the beta version of the desktop client of WhatsApp. This new feature will be taking on Telegram Channels which is gaining popularity due to its ability to add more members. WhatsApp Communities has been spotted on the Android version as well as the iOS version. Also Read - WhatsApp is working on a ‘login approval’ feature to keep the hackers at bay

WhatsApp Communities icon has been spotted on the messaging application by WAbetainfo, a website that tracks the latest features introduced on the beta version. The website spotted a communities icon on the top right, next to the WhatsApp Status button. A screenshot shows a new communities icon on WhatsApp. The new feature is under development and even WhatsApp beta users can’t use it for now. Also Read - WhatsApp Group members may soon be able to quietly leave a group chat: Here’s how

Once the WhatsApp Communities feature will be made available, this button will serve as a shortcut to enter the Communities hub. The users will be able to see the communities they are a part of and also the Communities that they were a part of. Considering that the feature has been spotted on Android, iOS and even Web, the WhatsApp Communities feature might launch very soon, at least for use on the beta version. Also Read - Uber now allows booking cabs, bikes, autos on WhatsApp: Here's how it works

What are WhatsApp Communities?

WhatsApp has explained that Communities will enable people to bring together separate groups under one umbrella with a structure that works for them. That way people can receive updates sent to the entire Community and easily organize smaller discussion groups on what matters to them.

How will WhatsApp Communities work?

Every Community on WhatsApp will have a description and menu of groups that people can choose to join. WhatsApp claims this provides a structure and organization to conversations among larger and more complex groups that allow people to focus on what matters to them.

For instance, Communities will make it easier for a school principal to bring all the parents of the school together to share must-read updates and set up groups about specific classes, extracurricular activities, or volunteer needs.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India's Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: August 8, 2022 11:15 PM IST

