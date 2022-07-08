WhatsApp Companion Mode to let you use one account on two phones

WhatsApp is so popular that its users want to use it on different devices at the same time. Unlike before, you can now use the same WhatsApp account on more than one device. In other words, you can log into your account on WhatsApp Web and WhatsApp for PC or macOS without needing your phone to be connected simultaneously. But this functionality has been limited to devices that aren’t a phone. WhatsApp may soon allow you to use your account on phones through the app at once. Also Read - WhatsApp multi-device support available for Android, iOS users: How to enable the setting

The feature in development is called Companion Mode. It will essentially let you synchronise chat history between more devices. Simply, WhatsApp is adding support for more devices for users, much like Telegram. WABetaInfo spotted the Companion Mode in the recently rolled out WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.22.15.13 in the form of a pop-up indicator. The screenshot shared by the watchdog shows WhatsApp syncing chat history with connected devices. Also Read - How to find who has read your message in a WhatsApp group

How will WhatsApp Companion Mode help?

WhatsApp’s ease of use and the fact that everybody, from your boss to your far-flung relative, is chatting on it makes it more relevant for you. Since you interact with different devices throughout the day, it becomes necessary for WhatsApp to support every kind of device. So far, the chat app has been working on smartphones, select feature phones, PC, Mac, and the Web. But if you want to use the same account on a device other than your phone, it cannot be another phone. In other words, you can use your WhatsApp account on one phone at any given time. The upcoming Companion Mode will solve that problem. Also Read - WhatsApp gets Material Design update: 5 not to miss new features

You will be able to use your account on two phones at once with the Companion Mode. Your chat history will be synced across devices, as well. Effectively, it will let you remove or migrate from the original phone. It is definitely easier than the chat migration functionality that WhatsApp offers right now for Android and iOS devices. It basically requires a cable for data transfer, but WhatsApp’s Companion Mode will use the internet for the same. But this feature will be restricted to one smartphone and three other devices including PCs, laptops, tablets, and select smart displays other than the primary phone.