WhatsApp confirms when picture-in-picture mode will come to iPhones: Check details

WhatsApp calling

Image: WhatsApp

WhatsApp is working on a new picture-in-picture mode that will let users open other apps while they are on a video call with your friends and family members. The company in a blog post has confirmed that it is currently working on developing and testing the picture-in-picture on iPhones and that the feature will arrive on iOS-powered devices sometime in 2023. Also Read - Apple could soon allow users to download third-party app stores on iPhone, but there is a catch

“Picture in Picture on iOS: Now in beta testing and rolling out in 2023, easily multitask while on a call thanks to a minimized in-call video screen,” WhatsApp wrote in a blog post. Also Read - Apple releases iOS 16.2 with better always-on display, Freeform app and more

Notably, while the Meta-owned messaging app did say that the picture-in-picture for video calls will arrive on iOS in 2023, it did not detail a more specific timeline as to when we should expect this feature to arrive. Also, the company did not clarify if this feature is being developed for individual video calls or group video calls. Also Read - Facebook Parent Meta launches new tool to stop spread of terror content

That said, WABetaInfo, the blog site that tracks development in WhatsApp recently shared details pertaining to WhatsApp’s upcoming feature. A screenshot of the feature shared by the blog site shows that the picture-in-picture mode for video calls will work in a way that is similar to how other videos from apps such as YouTube and Facebook. The video, or in this case, the video from the video call, will appear in a small floating screen that can be moved around on the screen, which in turn will enable users to use other apps on their Apple devices. Once users are done using the picture-in-picture mode for video calls, they will be able to go back to video call screen by tapping on the floating screen.

Furthermore, the blog site says that since this feature uses official iOS APIs, users will also be able to temporarily hide the video call view if they want. It also said that while the feature will be compatible with iOS 16, there is no word on whether or not it will support iOS 15 as well.

At the moment WhatsApp users, who are using WhatsApp beta for iOS 22.24.0.79 can use this functionality. So, if you want to try out this feature, you will have to enroll in WhatsApp’s beta program for iOS via Testflight to use it.

  • Published Date: December 15, 2022 9:38 AM IST
